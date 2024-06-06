Bite into 7 best vampire K-dramas for fun: Ok Taecyeon’s Heartbeat, Lee Joon Gi’s Scholar Who Walks The Night, more

Vampire K-dramas is a genre that is particularly interesting as it brings the much in-trend Korean dramas and the ever-popular vampire storylines into one. K-dramas have become one of the most chosen forms of entertainment, and these Korean Vampire Dramas will help you have mythical fun in a world where vampires are no longer a concept but a reality.

Top 7 vampire K-dramas you can’t miss out on

1. Heartbeat

Cast: Ok Taecyeon, Won Ji An, Park Kang Hyun, Yoon So Hee

Ok Taecyeon, Won Ji An, Park Kang Hyun, Yoon So Hee Director: Lee Hyun Seok, Lee Min Soo

Lee Hyun Seok, Lee Min Soo Runtime: 70 minutes

70 minutes Seasons: 1

1 Genre: Fantasy, Romantic comedy

Fantasy, Romantic comedy Release Date: June 26, 2023

Heartbeat will take you on a memorable ride in the vampire town with a much-needed twist to the well-known story of the blood-sucking mythical monster. Seon Woo Hyul (Ok Taecyeon) is a charming half-human and half-vampire who harbors a special wish to become a full human.

But he loses his chance that comes once in 100 years due to a cold-blooded woman, Joo In Hae (Won Ji An). Both are then forced to find a way to live with each other and through that, they end up finding love and peace.

2. Scholar Who Walks The Night

Cast: Lee Joon Gi, Lee Yu Bi, Shim Chang Min, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kim So Eun

Lee Joon Gi, Lee Yu Bi, Shim Chang Min, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kim So Eun Director: Lee Sung Joon

Lee Sung Joon Runtime: 60 minutes

60 minutes Seasons: 1

1 Genre: Historical, Fantasy, Romance

Historical, Fantasy, Romance Release Date: July 8, 2015

Scholar Who Walks The Night is one of the best Korean dramas with a vampire theme and can not be missed. This vampire love story Korean drama is set in the Joseon era, where Lee Joong Gi transforms into a captivating, mysterious scholar and vampire, Kim Sung Yeol, who is looking for a way to avenge the death of his family and lover killed by an evil vampire, Gwi. His meeting with Jo Yang Sun, who crosse dresses like a man to earn money as a bookseller, leads him to enlist her help to end Gwi.

3. Orange Marmalade

Cast: Yeo Jin Goo, Kim Seol Hyun, Lee Jong Hyun, Gil Eun Hye

Yeo Jin Goo, Kim Seol Hyun, Lee Jong Hyun, Gil Eun Hye Director: Lee Hyung Min, Choi Sung Bum

Lee Hyung Min, Choi Sung Bum Runtime: 50 minutes

50 minutes Seasons: 1

1 Genre: Romance, Fantasy, Teen

Romance, Fantasy, Teen Release Date: May 15, 2015

Set in an interesting fictional world where humans and vampires co-exist, a teenage girl, Baek Ma Ri, who is not socially active, wants to live a peaceful life and not be branded as an outcast. Even though the world lives in co-existence, vampires are still feared, so Baek Ma Ri wants to keep a low profile. But she ends up kissing the most popular boy in high school and falls for him. He hates vampires and does not like her secret. Will they choose love or hate?

4. Blood

Cast: Ahn Jae Hyun, Ji Jin Hee, Koo Hye Sun, Son Soo Hyun

Ahn Jae Hyun, Ji Jin Hee, Koo Hye Sun, Son Soo Hyun Director: Ki Min-soo, Lee Jae Hoon

Ki Min-soo, Lee Jae Hoon Runtime: 65 minutes

65 minutes Seasons: 1

1 Genre: Medical drama, Fantasy, Vampire, Thriller, Romance

Medical drama, Fantasy, Vampire, Thriller, Romance Release Date: February 16, 2015

Blood is an unmissable gem in the world of vampire K-dramas, where the world of medicine and fantasy blends to make a perfect drama. Park Ji Sang is a master surgeon who hides the secret that he is a vampire. He respects human life a lot and is mostly seen as a cold person, but in reality, he yearns for closeness.

When he meets the snotty, arrogant, rich, but talented surgeon Yoo Ri Ta, he can’t help but fall in love with her, but a dangerous vampire threatens to tear it all apart.

5. Kissable Lips

Cast: Kim Ji Woong, Yoon Seo Bin, Moon Ji Hoo

Kim Ji Woong, Yoon Seo Bin, Moon Ji Hoo Director: Yang Kyung Hee

Yang Kyung Hee Runtime: 11 minutes

11 minutes Seasons: 1

1 Genre: BL, Vampire, Fantasy, Romance

BL, Vampire, Fantasy, Romance Release Date: February 3, 2022

Kissable Lips is a BL (boys love) K-drama with a vampire love story. Kim Jun Ho wants to change his immortal existence and become a human by drinking blood from a pure-blooded human. Choi Min Hyun is a man who possesses that rare pure blood but ends up being attracted by Kim Jun Ho. But an old friend of Kim Jun Ho wants to keep them apart.

6. Vampire Prosecutor

Cast: Yeon Jung Hoon, Lee Won Jong, Lee Young Ah

Yeon Jung Hoon, Lee Won Jong, Lee Young Ah Director: Kim Byung Soo (season 1), Yoo Seon Dong (season 2)

Kim Byung Soo (season 1), Yoo Seon Dong (season 2) Runtime: 60 minutes

60 minutes Seasons: 2

2 Genre: Mystery, Fantasy, Police procedural, Thriller

Mystery, Fantasy, Police procedural, Thriller Release Date: October 2, 2011

This vampire K-drama is an old drama but undoubtedly one that is truly gold. Min Tae Yeon is a respected prosecutor with a strong sense of justice and wants to help people, but he gets bitten by a vampire and turns into one. But he still wants to continue helping people, so he uses his extraordinary ability to drink someone’s blood and know who killed them to solve crimes.

7. Vampire Idol

Cast: Lee Jung, Kang Min Kyung, Shin Dong Yup, Kim Soo Mi, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kim Woo Bin, Hong Jong Hyun

Lee Jung, Kang Min Kyung, Shin Dong Yup, Kim Soo Mi, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kim Woo Bin, Hong Jong Hyun Director: Lee Geun Wook, Yoo Yong Hee, Baek Seung Joo

Lee Geun Wook, Yoo Yong Hee, Baek Seung Joo Runtime: 30 minutes

30 minutes Seasons: 1

1 Genre: Comedy, Vampire, Drama

Comedy, Vampire, Drama Release Date: November 17, 2011

This vampire drama might be old, but it is truly one of the most fun ones out there. Vampire Idol is a beloved sitcom with a vampire twist. The storyline follows a prince from Vampire Planet who visits Earth to see a K-pop idol perform but gets stuck here and tries to become an idol himself. He is accompanied by his 3 vampire servants, who help him along the way. Vampire Idol takes a fresh turn in Vampire K-drama to make it a light-hearted comedy.

Take this as a symbol to watch these best Vampire K-dramas and indulge in some fantasy goodness and fun where the world is made better with these mythical blood-sucking monsters.

