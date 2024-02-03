Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child, CONFIRMS AB de Villiers

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli epitomize one of the most cherished celebrity couples. Having tied the knot in 2017, they welcomed their daughter, Vamika, into the world in 2021. Recent months have been abuzz with rumors suggesting the couple's anticipation of a second child, particularly fueled by Anushka's low-key presence in the spotlight and occasional sightings with a noticeable baby bump. The speculations intensified when Virat withdrew from the first two Tests against England in the ongoing series, citing personal reasons.

Now, confirming the exciting news, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers revealed that the couple is indeed expecting the arrival of their second bundle of joy.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting the birth of their second child

AB de Villiers made a significant revelation on Saturday during a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, confirming that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child. The revelation came when a fan inquired about Kohli's absence from the first two Tests against England and his potential return for the final three matches.

Providing insight into Kohli's situation, De Villiers shared, "I did text him, hear from him. I cannot give too much information; all I know is he's fine and spending a bit of time with his family. That's the reason for missing the first few Test matches against England."

In sharing more details about his conversation with Virat Kohli, he expressed, "Let me just see what he said. I just want to at least give you a little bit of love." Continuing, he shared the contents of his message to Kohli, saying, "So I wrote to him, 'Been wanting to check in with you for a while now, biscuits. How are you?'." According to De Villiers, Kohli's response was, 'Just need to be with my family right now. I am doing well'."

De Villiers expressed support for Kohli's prioritization of family, adding, "Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time, and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma' love story

After several years of courtship, the Bollywood star and renowned cricketer formalized their union on December 11, 2017. Opting for an intimate ceremony in Italy, the matrimonial event maintained an exclusive ambiance, attended only by immediate family and a carefully selected circle of close confidantes.

The couple embraced the journey of parenthood with the birth of their firstborn, a baby girl named Vamika, on January 11, 2021. Showing a steadfast commitment to protecting their daughter's privacy, the couple deliberately refrains from sharing her pictures on social media.

