Virat Kohli reacts adorably after paps thank him for treating them with gifts post son Akaay’s birth, credits wife Anushka Sharma; here’s why

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have asked the paparazzi to protect their kids’ privacy during their time in India. Like responsible people, the cameramen paid heed to their requests and avoided capturing the children through the lenses.

As a token of appreciation, the star couple sent gifts to the paps. Now, Virat has credited his wife Anushka for such a thoughtful gesture towards the media. Read on!

Virat Kohli credits Anushka Sharma for giving gifts to paps after Akaay’s birth

After being away from the limelight, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay in London in February this year. Soon after, the couple flew down to India with their kids as the Indian cricketer took part in the IPL 2024 tournament.

The star couple requested the shutterbugs not to click their kids Vamika and Akaay. Since they obliged their requests, the parents sent some gifts over to the paparazzi as a gesture of appreciation. A while ago when the paps thanked Virat for the gifts, she sweetly credited his wife for the act.

Minutes ago, the Indian cricketer was spotted at Mumbai airport departure, flying to an undisclosed location. This is when one of the paps told him, “Thank you so much for the gift.” Responding to it, Kohli said, “Ma’am ne diya hai bhai, maine nhi diya [Ma’am (Anushka Sharma) has given the gift and not me.] Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Take a look:

A couple of months ago, the celeb couple announced the arrival of Akaay into their lives through a heartfelt note. It read, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika’s little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude, Virat & Anushka.”

Take a look:

Virat and Anushka were recently spotted enjoying a dinner party with fellow cricketer Zaheer Khan, his actor-wife Sagarika Ghatge, and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur exiting an eatery in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli are all smiles as they happily pose with fans during their dinner date in Mumbai; PICS