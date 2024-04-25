AR Rahman gives shoutout to Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department; overwhelmed fans demand collab

Popular American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift recently released her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department. Days after her album release, music director AR Rahman took to his social media account and extended his best wishes to Swift's TTPD.

After Rahman's shoutout, fans couldn't control their excitement and flooded the comment section with the demand for their collaboration.

AR Rahman sends best wishes to Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department

On April 24, AR Rahman took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared the album cover of Taylor Swift's recent The Tortured Poets Department.

He penned, "All the best @taylorswift13 for your latest album #THETORTUEDPOETSDEPARTMENT@devrajsanyal #TaylorSwift #TSTTPD"

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

Rahman's shoutout did not take much time for both his and Taylor's fans who are called Swifties to fill the comment section with their demand of the collaboration.

One wrote, "collab already." Another commented, "Now Collab and and break Spotify." Fans also trended the hashtag "ARRahmanXTaylorSwift on X.

AR Rahman expresses wish to collab with Taylor Swift

During an interview with Connect FM Canada, the 57-year-old Indian music composer shared his perspective on collaborating with Taylor Swift.

When asked if he is willing to collaborate with the Blank Space singer, Rahman said, “Whatever she wants. If she wants a dance number, it will be a dance number, if she wants a romantic number, it will be a romantic number. She writes the lyrics anyway.”

The music director further elaborated his praise for the singer and noted that the Cruel Summer songstress serves as an inspiration to musicians globally. He said, “If people take the power of music to do good things, it is great. Michael Jackson had the power to do that. He did a lot of charity concerts and did philanthropy work in Africa. It is nice to see Taylor attaining that." He also said that Taylor has gone through so much and she is a good case study and inspiration for musicians.

