Sara Ali Khan responds to people thinking she's 'joker'; judging her for 'entertaining persona'

Sara Ali Khan is one of the coolest Bollywood actresses, thanks to her candid personality. Apart from entertaining the audience with her films, she tries to make her social media followers happy with her funny reels. While the fans admire her carefree style, she has often been on the receiving end of social media trolling too. Sara has now opened up about whether she gets affected by the trolling.

Sara Ali Khan talks about social media trolling and people calling her 'joker'

During a conversation with Gallata India, Sara Ali Khan talked about social media trolling and said that she indeed gets affected by the criticism around her work but comments on her personality don't bother her. The actress also admitted that her 'entertaining persona' sometimes goes against her because the audience doesn't know the flipside of her personality.

"Because people think I’m funny because people think I’m silly or goofy, they think I can’t be more than that. And I actually am silly and goofy, it comes from an organic space. But then there’s also this flipside.” she said while adding that her family and friends understand both sides of her personality i.e. entertaining and serious and they have made her think that the audience will understand it too but sometimes they end up thinking, "Yeh toh joker hai, how can she get serious?" (She's a joker)

Advertisement

Further adding how she doesn't get affected by personal comments, the Murder Mubarak actress said, “That doesn’t bother me at all. The work of mine that’s in the public domain is the filmmaking, so if I’m not hitting the right note as an actor, as a dancer, or in a performance at an award function, and if people don’t like it, then I’ll feel bad. But how I am as a person is my business unless I’m trying to marry one of these people, which I’m not,"

Sara Ali Khan's work front

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan will be released on Prime Video on March 21. The patriotic film is set in the pre-Independence era and is based on the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta. Kannan Iyer has directed the film, which is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment. Apart from Sara, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles.

After this, she will be seen in Anurag Basu's much-awaited Metro... In Dino, a sequel to the filmmaker's much-loved 2007 film Life in a... Metro. Also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Kay Kay Menon, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neena Gupta in the lead, the film is slated to hit cinemas on September 13, 2024.