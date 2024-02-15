Ashmit Patel on not seeking sister Ameesha Patel's help; says ‘never wanted to use my sister as a crutch’

Ashmit Patel has been working in the Hindi film industry for more than two decades now. His career has seen several highs and lows but like a true warrior, he has taken every setback as a challenge. The actor who is the brother of Ameesha Patel has recently opened up about why he didn't take help from the Gadar 2 actress to support his career.

Ashmit Patel on not taking the help of Ameesha Patel

During a conversation with Free Press Journal, Ashmit Patel said that he didn't want to use his sister Ameesha Patel as a crutch and hence didn't take her help. "I've always been someone who has liked to do things on my own steam, so no, I never wanted to use my sister as a crutch. Because at the end of the day, when I achieve what I do on my own, I have this feeling of satisfaction which is far superior to if you get a crutch from someone or if you have a godfather. I've never asked anybody for anything. I've always done everything on my own and it makes success taste much sweeter," he said.

However, Ashmit added that he feels inspired by the grand success of his sister's comeback with Gadar 2. He said that when things aren't working, one often gets into self-doubt but having the patience and the perseverance to continue following your passion and then finally making a comeback is very inspiring.

Talking about the comeback of Sunny Deol with Gadar 2 and Bobby Deol with Animal, Ashmit shared that he feels hopeful too, "But then something like Gadar 2 happens, which was not just a blockbuster comeback for my sister but also for Sunny Deol. Even Bobby Deol had a comeback of sorts with Animal and he has been quite vocal about his journey and his struggle with not getting work and the challenges he had to face. All of this is inspiring and motivating, and you feel like this could be me too if I just keep at it."

Ashmit Patel on the work front

Ashmit Patel is making a comeback in the OTT space three years after he was seen in Ullu's 2021 web series Client No 7. The actor's latest web series State v/s Ahuja has started streaming on Watcho. In the series, he plays the role of a superstar accused of sexually assaulting his house help and the trial he has to go through.

