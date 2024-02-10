Ameesha Patel reveals Humraaz sequel is in works with Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna; 'I guess it’s best…’

Filmmakers these days have hopped on the trend of making sequels in Bollywood. Several sequels have been released in the past and they have gone on to become hits, and even mint good numbers at the box office. Pinkvilla had exclusively learned that the superhit duo Abbas-Mustan are all set to make a sequel of their 2002 hit film Humraaz. This film starred Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Ameesha Patel in pivotal roles. Now in an interview, the Gadar actress has opened up about being a part of this sequel.

Ameesha Patel was aware that the makers are working on the script of Humraaz 2

Talking to News 18 about the sequel of Humraaz, Ameesha Patel revealed that she is unsure if the makers have locked a script for the film or not. She quipped that it was quite surprising to see the news of Humraaz 2 all over the news a few days back. The Gadar 2 also added that she was aware of the producers and directors working on the script but she has no idea if it has been locked or not. “In fact, I came to know more about it when it came out in the media recently where a report said that the directors have cracked some concept,” said the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actor.

Without revealing any further details, Ameesha Patel said, “I guess it’s best to leave it to the producer, Mr Ratan Jain, who will speak about it whenever he feels that it’s the correct time and the makers feel that they are ready,” she stated.

Abbas Mustan lock the story for Humraaz 2

As we already mentioned above, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Abbas Mustan and Ratan Jain are gearing up for Humraaz 2. According to sources close to the development, the trio has cracked a script that makes up for a worthy sequel of the 2002 thriller. “In the last 2 years, Abbas Mustan and their team have discussed 100s of ideas for Humraaz 2 but never came across anything that acts as a worthy predecessor. And finally, around a month back, the duo have managed to crack something that’s not just bigger but also better than the first part,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Abbas Mustan and Ratan Jain will be working to develop this story further in the coming few months. “As the basics are all locked on paper, they will be approaching actors to come onboard the project,” the source informed, adding further that Humraaz 2 could mark the return of the original cast too. “It’s yet undecided if it’s a straight sequel or a franchise film, but there is some movement at Ratan Jain’s office with regards to the idea of bringing back Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna to the film. There will be clarity on the casting soon,” the source added.

Ameesha Patel's work front

Ameesha Patel made her comeback on the silver screen with the sequel of her superhit film Gadar. The film which saw the actress and Sunny Deol in pivotal roles was the continuation of their 2001 love saga. This film also starred Utkarsh Sharma around whom the story revolved.

