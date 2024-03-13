Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Jawan to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, nominees for Best Film Popular Choice

The highly anticipated Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons awards are just around the corner, and excitement is reaching its peak. Following the success of two previous editions, the third award ceremony is scheduled to dazzle audiences on March 18, 2024, at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Promising to be a star-studded affair, this event will be a spectacular celebration, honoring the finest talent in the entertainment industry. With the countdown underway, the nominations for various categories have been unveiled.

Here, we present to you the list of nominees that captivated audiences last year in the Best Film - Popular Choice category. The nominees are Jawan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, 12th Fail, Gadar 2, Animal, OMG 2, and Pathaan.

Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Nominations for Best Film - Popular Choice



1. Jawan

The action thriller Jawan revolves around a jailer who enlists a group of inmates to address societal injustices. Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, the star-studded cast of Atlee’s film includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and more.

2. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani narrates the tale of two individuals with contrasting personalities who find love and opt to switch their residences to win over their families' approval. Featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, the film is helmed by Karan Johar.

3. 12th Fail

12th Fail is a biographical drama, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Vikrant Massey features in the lead role alongside Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

4. Gadar 2

Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, reunites Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film centers around Tara Singh's relentless efforts to rescue his son.

5. Animal

Animal delves into the complexities of a tumultuous father-son relationship. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film’s cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri.

6. OMG 2

In OMG 2, a devout follower of Lord Shiva finds himself embroiled in a court case after his son is expelled from school following the circulation of an embarrassing video. Directed by Amit Rai, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam.

7. Pathaan

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan's debut into the spy universe, portraying a RAW agent in this thriller helmed by Siddharth Anand. Joining him in the action-packed narrative are Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia.

Now, that you are aware of all the nominees for Best Film - Popular Choice, it's your turn to select your favorite and cast your vote HERE.

