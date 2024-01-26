Sunny Deol hoists flag on Republic Day; Ameesha Patel drops throwback VIDEO with Army personnel

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel made a huge impact in 2023 with their blockbuster movie Gadar 2. Directed by Anil Sharma, this film marked their comeback on the silver screen after a considerable break. On Republic Day, both actors expressed their heartfelt wishes to fans through social media. Let's discover what they shared on this special day.

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel extend Republic Day wishes

Today, on January 26th, the nation is celebrating the 75th Republic Day. On this occasion, Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol took to his Instagram story to share a video of him hoisting the National flag. It is unclear, but the video might be from the time of Gadar 2 as the actor can be seen donned in a pagdi. In another story, Sunny shared a clip from his 1997 war film Border where his character is reciting the lines, "Hami ham hai to kya ham hai, tumhi tum ho to kya tum ho."

Check out his stories!

Ameesha Patel shared a throwback video of herself with Sunny Deol and Udit Narayan as they posed with several Army personnel. She captioned it, "Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 JAI HIND"

Check out her post!

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's work front

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel were recently seen in Anil Sharma's period action drama film Gadar 2. The film was a sequel to their 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and was a major commercial success. The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Rakesh Bedi and Gaurav Chopra among others.

He will be next seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947 which is being produced by Aamir Khan. It will mark Sunny's reunion with Santoshi after many years. The duo had worked together on films like Ghayal, Ghatak, and Damini. He is also doing a film called Soorya with Suneil Shetty and another film called Baap.

Ameesha, on the other hand, was last seen in Tauba Tera Jalwa.

