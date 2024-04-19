Sunny Deol drops new PIC looking dapper in denim, Gadar 2 co-star Ameesha Patel has ‘Handsomest’ reaction

The hit jodi of Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has broken several records at the box office. A while ago, when Deol posted a new image on his social media, Patel was quick to compliment her co-star and heaped praises on the way he looked. Read on!

Ameesha Patel compliments Sunny Deol’s look in a new picture

After the success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol became proactive on social media. He is often seen updating his fans and followers with new images of himself. Moreover, the family man is also seen giving a shoutout to his brother Bobby Deol, his father Dharmendra, and his sons Karan and Rajveer.

A while ago, Deol took to Instagram and dropped a new photo in which he looked dapper. In the image, the actor wore a denim t-shirt. He accessorized his looks with a silver pendant, and a pair of eyewear and flaunted his million-dollar smile. Sharing the image, he wrote, “Enjoy be happy.”

Take a look:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Soon after, several fans came to the comments section to heap praises and love on the actor. Among them was actress Ameesha Patel who was quick to drop a cute comment on his post. The Gadar actress wrote, “Handsomest most elegant.”

Take a look:

Sunny Deol talks about his OTT debut

Sunny Deol has been associated with the Indian film industry for decades and has been part of many hits. However, since the world is going digital and the audience is loving content on OTT, the actor is also inclined towards making his web debut. As per Hindustan Times, while he is working on projects for the big screen, he is also looking for content for OTT.

Advertisement

A source close to the actor told the publication, “Sunny has been in talks for OTT shows and films too, and they are ready to offer him big amounts. Gadar 2 has infused a new life into his career, and he himself understands that he will need to keep experimenting to stay relevant among a new generation.” He also confirmed that apart from doing big-screen films, he is also doing stuff for digital platforms.

ALSO READ: 12 Sunny Deol dialogues that are as iconic as the Gadar actor