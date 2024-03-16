Madness Machayege India Ko Hasayege is a new comedy show that has started airing on Sony TV with Huma Qureshi as the 'Madness ki Malkin.' Besides her, the show also witnesses several celebrities appearing as special guests. The makers have been releasing back-to-back promos to keep the audience intrigued, and one of the promos revealed that Uorfi Javed, Anup Jalota, and Ameesha Patel would be gracing the show.

Harsh Gujral takes a dig at Uorfi Javed and Anup Jalota

Based on the roasting concept, the comedians on Madness Machayenge do not hesitate to jibe at the show's guests. Recently, Harsh Gujral shared a new promo wherein we can see him having a fun conversation with Anup Jalota. The comedian tells the latter that it is his first time watching him so closely. The next moment, Harsh comments, "Uorfi ko toh ek do baar zoom kiya hai maine (I have zoomed Uorfi a couple of times)."

Then he asks Uorfi, "Kya faayda aise designer ka, ekdum normal normal kapde aise pehna diye hain shaadiyon waale (What is the use of such a designer, they have made you all wear normal clothes that we wear in weddings)." Surprised by his statements, Uorfi Javed asks him, "Mere designer ke yeh lag rahe hain? Yeh kaun si Uorfi Javed dekhta hai? (This looks like my designer's? Which Uorfi Javed you used to watch?)" Roasting the social media sensation for her sartorial picks, Harsh replies, "Hum bhi soch rahe kaun si Uorfi aa gayi, humne toh kabhi aise dekha hi nahi (We are also wondering which Uorfi Javed has come; we have never seen you like this)."

Harsh Gujral and Anup Jalota's fun conversation

After roasting Uorfi, Harsh Gujral talks to Anup Jalota and says, "Inke andar ka jo bachcha hai wo Uorfi ko dekhna chahta hai. Aur yeh khud Huma ko dekhna chahte hain (The child within him wants to see Uorfi, and he himself wants to see Huma)."

Harsh Gujral's flirtatious conversation with Ameesha Patel

Later in the video, we have Harsh Gujral talking to Ameesha Patel. The Gadar actress takes a dig at the comedian, and then Harsh comments, "Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai mein Hrithik dobara aa gaya tha, main laut ke nahi aaunga Ameesha (Hrithik returned in the movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, but I won't.). To this end, Ameesha says that anyone could return for her.

The next moment, Harsh tells her that if she confesses her feelings to him, he will announce Gadar 3 and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2 together. Ameesha Patel responds that she doesn't give her heart out easily. Gujral comments, "Jaldi karo, aapki bhi umar nikle jaa rhi, meri bhi nikle jaa rahi (Hurry up, we are growing old)."

