Bobby Deol is thrilled by ACappella band Aflatunes's performance on Jamal Kudu; calls it 'outstanding'

ACappella and Beatbox band Aflatunes recently dedicated a 30-second Jamal Kudu song performance to Bobby Deol as he arrived at Mumbai airport. The Animal star was thrilled by the performance and the video is now going viral on Instagram.

Aflatunes dedicate a 30-second Jamal Kudu song performance to Bobby Deol

The band welcomed Bobby Deol at Mumbai airport with a 30-second performance of his song Jamal Kudu from Animal. The song ft. Bobby became a rage after the film's release and is still unstoppable. The actor was thrilled after witnessing the performance and appreciated the band before leaving.

Later, Bobby shared the video on his Instagram story and called the performance 'outstanding'. He wrote, "Stumbled upon a beautiful surprise! This was outstanding. Thank you guys, y'all are incredible" followed by a heart emoji.

Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha recreated Bobby Deol's iconic dance step from Jamal Kudu

Pushpa actor, Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha recently recreated Bobby Deol's iconic dance step from Jamal Kudu and the video went viral on social media. The video features Arha balancing a plate on her head as she casually walks toward the camera. The little one can be seen doing effortless twirls as well, just like Bobby Deol did in the film.

Bobby Deol's work front

After the grand success of Animal, Bobby Deol is enjoying a high time in his career. His character Abrar has left a huge impact on the audience thanks to the actor's performance and the way the character was presented.

Advertisement

The talented actor has three South films lined up. Firstly, he will be seen in the Suriya starrer Kanguva which features him as the antagonist named Udhiran. The actor's look from the film has already hooked the audience. The film is helmed by Siva and also features Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, and Jagapathi Babu.

Apart from that, he is also a part of Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu, as well as Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer NBK109.

Pinkvilla earlier exclusively revealed that a sequel to Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Ameesha Patel starrer 2002 film Humraaz is being planned by Abbas Mustan and Ratan Jain. The star cast of Humraaz 2 hasn't been locked yet but there are chances that the sequel will mark the the return of original cast.