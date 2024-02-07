EXCLUSIVE: Abbas Mustan and Ratan Jain crack the plot for Humraaz 2

In 2002, Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Ameesha Patel teamed up on the Abbas Mustan-directed Humraaz. The film went on to emerge a success at the box office and was appreciated for the racy narrative with twists and turns. Over the years, the film has become a cult among the cinema-going audience. The film has also scored a massive viewership on Television and over the last few years, with the trend of sequels catching up, there has been a chatter about a probable part two to some of the cult Abbas Mustan films.

Abbas Mustan lock the story for Humraaz 2

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Abbas Mustan and Ratan Jain are gearing up for Humraaz 2. According to sources close to the development, the trio has cracked a script that makes up for a worthy sequel of the 2002 thriller. “In the last 2 years, Abbas Mustan and their team have discussed 100s of idea for Humraaz 2 but never came across anything that acts as a worthy predecessor. And finally, around a month back, the duo have managed to crack something that’s not just bigger but also better than the first part,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Abbas Mustan and Ratan Jain will be working to develop this story further in the coming few months. “As the basics are all locked on paper, they will be approaching actors to come onboard the project,” the source informed, adding further that Humraaz 2 could mark the return of the original cast too. “It’s yet undecided if it’s a straight sequel or a franchise film, but there is some movement at Ratan Jain’s office with regards to the idea of bringing back Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna to the film. There will be clarity on the casting soon,” the source added.

Abbas Mustan discussing an action thriller with Sunny Deol

Before moving on to Humraaz 2, Abbas Mustan could do a film with Sunny Deol for Vishal Rana and that’s in the advanced stages of discussion. It’s touted to be a one of its kind action thriller. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

