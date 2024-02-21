Did you know Ameesha Patel termed Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai co-star Hrithik Roshan as Greek God? Here's what happened

Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan's enchanting chemistry in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai became iconic and it still continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans. The dynamic collaboration paved the way for their successful journeys in the industry. In a recent interview, the Gadar 2 actress reflected on her experience working with Hrithik, emphasizing that their bond has remained unchanged since their debut.

Patel revealed she was the first to nickname Hrithik as the 'Greek God' and foresaw his superstar status. This candid revelation sheds light on the lasting bond between the two actors and the pivotal role their collaboration played in shaping their respective careers in the industry.

Ameesha Patel first called Hrithik Roshan as Greek God

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Ameesha Patel shared insights into her experience working with Hrithik Roshan and reflected on how their dynamic has evolved over the years. Patel expressed, "Hrithik and I were always friends; we maintained a camaraderie. However, working with Sunny Deol and Amrish Puri was a colossal experience for me." She revealed that with Hrithik, she shared a friendly relationship, exchanging insecurities. Patel playfully mentioned, "I used to call Hrithik 'Pierce Brosnan' and predicted he would become a superstar and a Greek god like him, thus coining the term 'Greek God and Pierce Brosnan' for him."

Advertisement

Ameesha Patel on the work front

Ameesha Patel marked her return to the big screen with the sequel to her blockbuster movie, Gadar. The film, a follow-up to the 2001 love saga starring Patel and Sunny Deol in crucial roles, also featured Utkarsh Sharma as the central character around whom the storyline unfolded.

Gadar 2 hit theaters on August 11, 2023, and achieved significant commercial success by earning a global box office revenue of more than Rs 691.08 crore (US$87 million). This remarkable performance surpassed its production budget of Rs 60 crore (US$7.5 million). The film secured the position of the fifth highest-grossing Indian film in 2023 and holds the eighth spot among the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time.

ALSO READ: Ameesha Patel reveals Humraaz sequel is in works with Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna; 'I guess it’s best…’