Ameesha Patel opens up on her bond with Sunny Deol and his family; reveals he uses the word 'Kudiye' for her

When Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel collaborated for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha back in 2001, they created history by collecting Rs 77 crore at the box office which was an unimaginable number at that time. In 2023, they came together with a sequel to the film and it again surpassed all expectations by doing a business of Rs 514 crore. The actress has now talked about her equation with the Deol family and how they talk in only Punjabi on the sets.

Ameesha Patel on her bonding with the Deol family

During an interview with Filmygyan, Ameesha Patel talked about speaking in Punjabi with Sunny Deol on the sets and her bond with the Deol family. "Sakina (her character in Gadar) is now mostly Punjabi. But I can understand Punjabi completely and jab khaas karke main Gadar ke set pe hoti hoon (But I can understand Punjabi completely especially when I am on the sets of Gadar). My good fortune is that I've been on it twice now and for long durations. Sunny ji aur Anil Sharma ji aur the writer Shaktimaan ji Punjabi ke ilava kisi aur bhasha mein baat hi nahi karte. And Sunny ji ki bhi ab aadat ho gayi hai mujhse Punjabi mein baat karne ki (Sunny Deol, Anil Sharma and writer Shaktimaan Talwar talk to each other only in Punjabi. Sunny has developed a habit of talking to me in Punjabi too.) she said.

Further talking about her strong bond with the Deol family, Ameesha said, "I am so connected to the Deol household, be it Bobby (Bobby Deol), Dharam ji (Dharmendra), they are all fond of me and I love the Deols. Pehle main Dharam ji, ya Sunny ji ki mammi ko milungi toh pehle main unke pair chhuti hoon (When I meet Dharmendra or the mother of Sunny Deol, I touch their feet) So I feel I am supposed to know Punjabi to deal with the Deols."

Ameesha also added that she knows how to speak Punjabi because she has Punjabi friends but because Sunny Deol and his family speak the language so perfectly, she feels shy talking in Punjabi in front of them. The actress also talked about how the actor calls her by saying Kudiye (a way of calling a girl in Punjab)

Ameesha Patel recalls Dharmendra's special compliment after watching Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Ameesha went back in the time before Gadar: Ek Prem Katha's release and recalled a special compliment that Dharmendra gave to her. "Dharam ji had seen the film. When the film finished, I went and touched his feet. He hugged me and said 'Main aapko ek baat bata deta hu ke jab bhi Deol aur Patel saath mein aayenge na woh film history create karegi'" (He hugged me and said 'I'll tell you one thing that whenever Deols and Patels will come together, that film will create history) she mentioned.

More about Gadar 2

Gadar 2 hit the cinemas on August 11, 2023, and was set in the period of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film blended historical drama with intense emotional moments, showcasing the enduring power of love and the impact of historical events on personal lives.

Along with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the film also had Utkarsh Sharma and Manish Wadhwa in important roles.

Ameesha Patel's work front

Apart from Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel was also seen last year in Mystery of the Tattoo. Directed by Kalaiarasi Sathappan and Ganesh Mahadevan, the film also featured Arjun Rampal and Daisy Shah in important roles.