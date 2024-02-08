9 Best hot Bollywood movies guaranteed to set your screen on fire: From Ragini MMS 2, Hate Story to Murder

The depiction of adult content in Bollywood films has long been a contentious issue, with Indian cinema traditionally more reserved compared to Hollywood in portraying affection or intimate scenes. However, in recent years, there has been a noticeable shift towards bolder filmmaking, with lovemaking scenes becoming increasingly common and less taboo. Here, we present a curated list of the top Bollywood hot movies that push the boundaries of sensuality and storytelling.

8 Best Bollywood adult movies that promise to heat up your screen

1. Lust Stories (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours

2 hours IMDB Rating: 6.4 / 10

6.4 / 10 Movie Genre: Romance / Drama

Romance / Drama Movie Star Cast: Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Vicky Kaushal, Radhika Apte, Manisha Koirala

Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Vicky Kaushal, Radhika Apte, Manisha Koirala Director: Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar

Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Lust Stories is an anthology film directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. Comprising four short film segments, it offers insights into modern relationships from the perspective of Indian women, covering themes from strained marriages to sexual complexities. The star-studded cast includes Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Vicky Kaushal, Radhika Apte, Manisha Koirala, and more. For those seeking a collection of 18+ Hindi movies, this is a must-watch.

2. Ragini MMS 2 (2014)

Running Time: 1 hour 59 min

1 hour 59 min IMDB Rating: 3.9 / 10

3.9 / 10 Movie Genre: Horror / Drama

Horror / Drama Movie Star Cast: Sunny Leone, Sandhya Mridul, Saahil Prem, Divya Dutta, Pravin Dabas

Sunny Leone, Sandhya Mridul, Saahil Prem, Divya Dutta, Pravin Dabas Director: Bhushan Patel

Bhushan Patel Year of release: 2014

2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee 5 / Amazon Prime

In Ragini MMS 2, a film crew explores an abandoned house, believed to be haunted, for a shoot. As eerie events transpire, they unearth chilling secrets from the past. With tensions escalating, they confront paranormal forces, realizing they're not alone. Sunny Leone leads the cast in this sizzling Bollywood thriller.

3. Hunterrr (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours 21 min

2 hours 21 min IMDB Rating: 7 / 10

7 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy / Romance

Comedy / Romance Movie Star Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Radhika Apte and Sai Tamhankar

Gulshan Devaiah, Radhika Apte and Sai Tamhankar Director : Harshavardhan Kulkarni

: Harshavardhan Kulkarni Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, Jio Cinema

Hunterrr delves into the life of Mandar Ponkshe, a sex addict in his mid-30s, portrayed by Gulshan Devaiah. Director Harshavardhan Kulkarni adeptly captures Mandar's philosophy, as he navigates through a series of short-term sexual relationships, shying away from marriage. Radhika Apte and Sai Tamhankar deliver commendable performances, making it one of the best Bollywood hot movies.

4. Hate Story (2012)

Running Time: 2 hours 20 min

2 hours 20 min IMDB Rating: 5.3 / 10

5.3 / 10 Movie Genre: Thriller / Erotic

Thriller / Erotic Movie Star Cast: Paoli Dam , Gulshan Devaiah, and Nikhil Dwivedi

Paoli Dam Gulshan Devaiah, and Nikhil Dwivedi Director: Vivek Agnihotri

Vivek Agnihotri Year of release: 2012

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: MX Player

Hate Story is more than just a tale of vengeance; it's a riveting journey filled with sizzling intimate scenes and bold content, earning its spot in the Indian adult movie list. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, it follows a young woman seeking revenge against a powerful man who betrayed her. Starring Paoli Dam, Gulshan Devaiah, and Nikhil Dwivedi, the film captivates audiences with its gripping narrative and daring themes.

5. Julie (2004)

Running Time: 2 hours 24 min

2 hours 24 min IMDB Rating: 4.1 / 10

4.1 / 10 Movie Genre: Thriller / Romance

Thriller / Romance Movie Star Cast: Neha Dhupia, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sanjay Kapoor, Yash Tonk

Neha Dhupia, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sanjay Kapoor, Yash Tonk Director: Deepak Shivdasani

Deepak Shivdasani Year of release: 2004

2004 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Julie is a gripping thriller featuring Neha Dhupia as the eponymous character. Directed by Deepak Shivdasani, it follows a girl from Goa who relocates to Mumbai after feeling betrayed by her boyfriend. However, her new life is fraught with exploitation and she eventually turns to prostitution. Despite finding a potential suitor, her past and profession make her hesitant to accept his proposal. It stands out as one of the best adult movies in Hindi, exploring complex themes with depth and intensity.

6. Jism (2003)

Running Time: 2 hours 16 min

2 hours 16 min IMDB Rating: 5.3 / 10

5.3 / 10 Movie Genre: Romance / Thriller

Romance / Thriller Movie Star Cast: Bipasha basu, John Abraham

Bipasha basu, John Abraham Director: Amit Saxena

Amit Saxena Year of release: 2003

2003 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee 5

Jism is a Bollywood 18+ movie directed by Amit Saxena, starring Bipasha Basu and marking John Abraham's Bollywood debut. Inspired by Billy Wilder’s Double Indemnity, it follows Sonia, a wealthy traveler's wife, who entices Kabir, an alcoholic lawyer, into murdering her husband. As Kabir delves deeper, he uncovers startling revelations behind the sinister plot.

7. Nasha (2013)

Running Time: 2 hours 2 min

2 hours 2 min IMDB Rating: 3.2 / 10

3.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Erotic / Romance

Erotic / Romance Movie Star Cast: Poonam Pandey, Shivam Patil, Vishal Bhosle

Poonam Pandey, Shivam Patil, Vishal Bhosle Director: Amit Saxena

Amit Saxena Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Youtube

Poonam Pandey gained popularity among boys with her bold social media presence, leading to her debut as a lead actress in the 2013 film Nasha. Starring alongside Shivam Patil, the movie tells the story of Saahil, a teenager who becomes infatuated with his drama teacher, Anita. However, his infatuation soon spirals into a dangerous obsession, resulting in disastrous consequences for both. Hands down one of the best 18+ movies, Indian film industry has ever made!

8. B.A. Pass (2012)

Running Time: 1 hour 35 min

1 hour 35 min IMDB Rating: 6.4 / 10

6.4 / 10 Movie Genre: Thriller / Noir

Thriller / Noir Movie Star Cast: Shilpa Shukla, Shadab Kamal, Rajesh Sharma

Shilpa Shukla, Shadab Kamal, Rajesh Sharma Director: Ajay Bahl

Ajay Bahl Year of release: 2012

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

B.A. Pass follows the story of a young man who becomes involved in a complex relationship with an older woman. As their affair deepens, he finds himself drawn into a world of seduction and manipulation. The film stars Shadab Kamal and Shilpa Shukla in lead roles. One of the best adult Bollywood films out there!

9. Muder (2004)

Running Time: 2 hours 10 min

2 hours 10 min IMDB Rating: 5.5 / 10

5.5 / 10 Movie Genre: Thriller / Romance

Thriller / Romance Movie Star Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Mallika Sherwat, Ashmit Patel

Emraan Hashmi, Mallika Sherwat, Ashmit Patel Director: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu Year of release: 2004

2004 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Anurag Basu's Murder evokes nostalgia from the 90s with its unforgettable songs, though some were too steamy for TV. Remember the iconic Bheege Hoth? Back then, a Walkman with earphones saved the day. The film revolves around Simran, a housewife who seeks excitement in an affair with her college ex, Sunny, to escape her stifling marriage to Sudhir. Yet, their secret faces exposure when Sudhir hires a private investigator. Definitely an 18+ Bollywood movie worth watching if you haven't already!