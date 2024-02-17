Babita Phogat mourns passing of Suhani Bhatnagar who played her on-screen younger self in Dangal; 'I'm shocked'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Suhani Bhatnagar left an indelible mark with her portrayal of the young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's 2016 blockbuster film Dangal, a biographical drama chronicling the inspiring journey of Mahavir Phogat and his wrestler daughters, Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat. The film resonated deeply with audiences, earning both critical acclaim and commercial success.

Tragically, Suhani's life was cut short at the age of 19, leaving behind a void in the hearts of those who knew her. In the wake of her passing, Babita Phogat, the real-life wrestler Suhani portrayed in the film, took to her social media to express her heartfelt condolences.

Babita Phogat extends condolences for the demise of Suhani Bhatnagar

On February 17th, Babita Phogat took to her Instagram to express her sorrow over the passing of Suhani Bhatnagar. She shared a collage of the actress and conveyed her condolences in Hindi, which can be translated as, "It is very sad that Suhani Bhatnagar, who portrayed my childhood role in the film Dangal, has passed away at such a young age. I can't believe it; I'm shocked by this news!! May God grant peace to the departed soul, and may the entire family and fans find the strength to bear this loss in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Aamir Khan's production house mourns the passing of Suhani Bhatnagar

Aamir Khan Productions took to Instagram stories and wrote, "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace."

About Suhani Bhatnagar

In an interview with TV India Live nearly two years ago, Suhani was questioned about why she hadn't capitalized on the success of Dangal by signing more films. In response, she explained that while she had indeed participated in shoots, fashion shows, and events, she wasn't currently prioritizing films. Suhani clarified that her focus at the moment was on her studies. However, she expressed her desire to pursue acting in films after completing her basic education. She emphasized her aspiration to play lead roles in future projects.

