Aamir Khan's Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at 19

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Suhani Bhatnagar played the role of a child Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's 2016 blockbuster film Dangal which turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. The film also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles. Now, there is a sad piece of news coming in as Suhani has passed away at the age of 19.

Suhani Bhatnagar dies at 19

According to Zee News, Dangal star Suhani Bhatnagar passed away at the age of 19 on Saturday morning, February 17th. Reportedly, the young actress was unwell for some time and was being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi. Her body will be cremated at the Ajronda crematorium in Sector 15, Faridabad.

A media report suggests that she was admitted to the hospital because of a reaction caused by medication. She had been undergoing treatment for fluid accumulation in her body for a while.

More about Suhani Bhatnagar

Suhani Bhatnagar made her acting debut in 2016 with Nitesh Tiwari's sports drama biopic Dangal. The film starred Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, and Aparshakti Khurrana and was based on the Phogat sisters and their father Mahavir Phogat. In it, Suhani played the younger version of Babita Phogat. Upon release, Dangal became a massive critical and commercial success.

Prior to the film, she had done several ad films. Suhani also had an Instagram account where she often shared her pictures with her followers. Her account is followed by her Dangal co-stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. However, her last post was from November 2021.

It's really heartbreaking when artists who have touched the lives of countless people pass away. Suhani's untimely demise is especially devastating due to her young age. May her soul find eternal peace.

