Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff perform enthralling live stunts in Lucknow; see PIC

The industry's newest powerhouse pair, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, are revving up for their highly anticipated film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. With promotions now in full throttle, the lead actors made a grand entrance into Lucknow today for a spectacular event. A sneak peek into the festivities has emerged, showcasing Akshay and Tiger amidst a throng of adoring fans. They captivated the audience by executing breathtaking live aerial stunts, leaving everyone awe-struck.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff perform jaw-dropping action during Bade Miyan Chote Miyan promotions in Lucknow

On February 26th, actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff commandeered the city of Lucknow with a striking promotion for their upcoming action-packed entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, slated for release in April this year.

The dynamic pair made a sensational entrance, soaring through the air in a live stunt, surrounded by a sea of enthusiastic fans. Accompanied by the electrifying beats of the movie's chartbuster title track, the spectacle unfolded as a visual extravaganza, setting the stage for the magnificence anticipated in the film.

The fans were not mere spectators but active participants, engrossed in the thrilling activity, and were given the unique chance to interact with the charismatic Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan.

The film is poised to deliver enthralling and heart-pounding action sequences, and it seems that the promotional journey itself is infused with the same level of excitement, featuring awe-inspiring stunts performed by the lead stars.

Have a look at Akshay and Tiger's stunt in Lucknow in this picture!

Earlier today, upon their arrival in Lucknow, Akshay and Tiger took a moment to showcase their stylish attire, with Akshay sharing a snapshot on Instagram. In the caption, Akshay expressed, “Pehle aap muskuraiye, kyunki Bade aur Chote ab Lucknow mein hain! Milte hain, aaj dopahar, Clock Tower Maidan mein. (You smile first, because Bade and Chote are now in Lucknow! See you this afternoon at Clock Tower Maidan)."

About Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Accompanying the lead duo, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a compelling anti-hero role, alongside the talents of Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy in significant roles.

The 1-minute and 38-second teaser introduced Akshay and Tiger as valiant soldiers ready to defend the nation against imminent threats. The impactful dialogue, "Dil se soldier, dimaag se shaitaan hai hum, bach ke rehna humse, Hindustan hai hum” (Soldier at heart, devil in mind, beware of us, for we are India), captivated audiences' attention. The teaser also offered glimpses of picturesque locales, as the film was shot in various beautiful locations including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan.

A song from the music album, the title track, has been released, featuring vocals by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Mishra, with composition by Vishal Mishra and lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Akshay and Tiger mesmerize with their slick moves and undeniable chemistry. Director Ali Abbas Zafar has hinted at an exciting collaboration between Vishal Mishra and renowned singer Arijit Singh for an upcoming track.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is set to hit theaters on Eid 2024, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience.

