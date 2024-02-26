Jackky Bhagnani resumes work on Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan days after wedding with Rakul Preet Singh

Jackky Bhagnani is currently reveling in marital bliss following his nuptials to actress Rakul Preet Singh, with whom he shared a long-term relationship. Their grand wedding ceremony in Goa, graced by numerous Bollywood celebrities, was a dreamy affair. Despite the whirlwind of celebrations, Jackky has swiftly immersed himself back into work, focusing on the highly anticipated film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

Jackky Bhagnani gets back to work with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan after tying the knot with Rakul Preet Singh

It has been revealed that film producer Jackky Bhagnani wasted no time in getting back to work just days after his marriage to Rakul Preet Singh. He is now fully dedicated to the upcoming action-packed extravaganza Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featuring the dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

The film is scheduled for release in April, and the promotional activities are currently in full swing. An exciting event is slated to take place in Lucknow today, February 26, further amping up anticipation for the film.

Earlier this afternoon, Akshay and Tiger treated fans to a glimpse of their stylish camaraderie as they landed in Lucknow, extending a warm invitation to join them at the promotional event. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, with its grand release slated for the auspicious occasion of Eid.

About Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh’s wedding

The lavish wedding ceremony of the adorable couple took place at the picturesque ITC Grand Hotel in South Goa on February 21. Joined by their families, the special occasion was graced by numerous stars from the film industry, including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, and many more.

Against the backdrop of the serene beach, Rakul and Jackky exuded elegance in their pastel-colored traditional attire. Their pre-wedding festivities included a vibrant sangeet night, as well as joyous haldi and mehendi ceremonies, preceding the heartfelt saat pheras. The duo shared their stunning pictures on Instagram, marking the official announcement of their union with the world.

