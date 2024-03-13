Bade Miyan Chote Miyan song Wallah Habibi OUT: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff groove with Manushi Chhillar-Alaya F in peppy track

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most anticipated films of the year which is preparing for its release next month. The unveiling of the teaser and songs has heightened the excitement, and now, with the arrival of the third track, the buzz is at its peak. This latest song, Wallah Habibi, featuring the lead duo Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, showcases the stylish avatars of the female protagonists, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, as they dance to the lively beats of the peppy number.

Today, on March 13, the makers of the upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan unveiled the third song from its music album across various social media platforms. Titled Wallah Habibi, this track serves as the perfect mood-setter, crafted by composer Vishal Mishra, featuring vocals by Vishal Dadlani, Vishal Mishra, and Dipakshi Kalita, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. The energetic choreography of the song has been handled by the duo Bosco-Caesar.

With its fresh beats and tunes, Wallah Habibi immerses the audience in an invigorating Arabic vibe, promising to get them grooving on the dance floor. Alongside the dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the female leads Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F are poised to enthrall audiences and elevate the temperatures with their impeccable style.

Shot amidst the breathtaking landscapes of the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan, the song serves as a feast for the eyes. Despite facing extreme weather conditions and intense winds during the shoot in Wadi Rum, the cast and crew exhibited high energy and dedication, resulting in a visually stunning final product

Watch the full song here:

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ Films, the movie boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to hit theaters on the festive occasion of Eid in April.

