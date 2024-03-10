Twinkle Khanna thinks THIS about Akshay Kumar’s performance at Anant-Radhika’s sangeet; reacts to Salman-SRK, Aamir’s dance

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant last weekend were nothing short of a grand spectacle. Fans were glued to their phone screens, eagerly awaiting updates about their favorite Bollywood stars attending the celebration in Jamnagar. Twinkle Khanna, who was not present in Jamnagar, has now shared her thoughts on husband Akshay Kumar's performance at the sangeet. Additionally, she also talked about watching the act featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan together.

In her column for the Times of India, Twinkle Khanna discussed the recent extravagant three-day pre-wedding celebrations commemorating the union of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Describing her experience attending the festivities, which felt akin to being in a "paradigm time warp" as she scrolled through Instagram, Twinkle remarked about navigating through various responsibilities amidst the glamorous affair.

Twinkle shared her recollection of witnessing the performance featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan together. She also humorously noted her mother's cousin's avid posting of pictures capturing the performance of the three Khans.

Reflecting on her husband Akshay Kumar's energetic performance, Twinkle described his rendition of a "robust" song, followed by a dynamic punching dance step. With characteristic wit, Twinkle likened Akshay's vigorous dance move to the forceful drilling of an oil well into the Jamnagar soil. She said, “He then performs a punching dance step that he repeats 33 times with so much force that it feels like he is about to dig another oil well through the stage and into the Jamnagar soil.”

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet

The second day of the pre-wedding gala saw Akshay Kumar entertaining the audience by singing the track Gur Naal Ishq Mitha. Meanwhile, the trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan graced the stage with their camaraderie, sharing jokes and delighting the crowd with the iconic Naatu Naatu hookstep.

The lineup of performers also featured the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, and many others.

