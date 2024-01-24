Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser OUT: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff take action to next level; turn ‘shaitans’ to defend nation

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, positioned as an action-packed entertainer, stands as one of the most anticipated films of 2024. Featuring the powerhouse duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, the movie has generated substantial excitement, thanks to the tantalizing stills and posters unveiled over the past few months. The much-awaited teaser has now been released, providing a sneak peek into the captivating storyline and the delightful dose of fun that’s in store for the audience.

Teaser of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been released

On Wednesday, January 24, the makers of the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan unveiled the teaser across their social media platforms. The 1-minute and 38-second video commences with breathtaking shots of picturesque locations, setting the stage for the introduction of a menacing villain who emerges as a formidable threat to India.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff make a powerful entry, poised to defend the nation against the impending danger. The resonant dialogue, "Dil se soldier, dimaag se shaitaan hai hum, bach ke rehna humse, Hindustan hai hum,” (Soldier at heart, devil in mind, beware of us, for we are India) echoes in the background, encapsulating the spirit of these soldiers who are both warriors and tricksters.

The teaser provides a glimpse into their heroics, featuring intense action sequences and combat, while their camaraderie emerges as a noteworthy highlight.

Watch the full teaser here:

The cinematic spectacle unfolds on a grand scale, with the film extensively shot across a multitude of locations, including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar expressed in a statement the immense hard work and commitment that went into the production, involving a talented crew from different parts of the world to bring BMCM to audiences.

He highlighted the significance of having Akshay and Tiger, “India's original action heroes,” who effortlessly navigate the challenging sequences while ensuring the film resonates with its target mass audience. Ali conveyed his excitement, stating that he is more than thrilled to present this film to fans and audiences on the big screens come Eid in April 2024.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shared, "The teaser tells its own story with larger-than-life action and the perfect portrayal of iconic roles by Akshay Sir and Tiger Shroff. Additionally, Prithviraj adds a surprising twist, making him the hidden gem.”

Thrilled to have these action heroes on board, Jackky praised Ali Abbas Zafar's magical touch. He expressed his hope that audiences would sense the dedication of the entire team and appreciate the collective efforts poured into the project.

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

Joining the stellar ensemble alongside the dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan boasts Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role. Manushi Chhillar takes on the female lead, while the cast also includes Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy, promising a compelling and multifaceted lineup.

The film's musical landscape is crafted by the talented Vishal Mishra, with lyrical finesse provided by Irshad Kamil. Choreography maestros Bosco-Caesar are at the helm of the dance sequences, ensuring a blend of stunning visuals and infectious beats. As the cast currently shoots for three tracks against the breathtaking backdrop of Jordan, the soundtrack is anticipated to be a visual and auditory feast.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has also co-authored the screenplay with Aditya Basu, and with Suraj Gianani handling the dialogues, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. Set to grace theaters on the festive occasion of Eid in April, the release of both the trailer and the music album is fervently awaited by fans.

