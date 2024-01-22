Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star Akshay Kumar to miss Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony for THIS reason?

The much-anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony is poised to unfold at the Shri Ram Mandir on the sacred Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya today. In recent days, a multitude of Bollywood celebrities have been spotted making their way to the city, eager to partake in this historic event. Actor Akshay Kumar, currently engrossed in the filming of his movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, was initially expected to be present. However, recent updates suggest that he might have to forgo attending due to the ongoing shoot of his film in Jordan.

Earlier, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan team embarked on a shoot in Jordan for the film. Pinkvilla had exclusively disclosed that this shoot, encompassing multiple songs, was scheduled to commence in picturesque locations across the country and aimed for completion by February 1.

Recent updates indicate that Akshay Kumar, currently in Jordan, may miss the momentous Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony unfolding in Ayodhya today, January 22. According to an ETimes report, Akshay has communicated his prior commitment to the event organizers, citing the ongoing combination shoot with the film's producers as a hindrance to his attendance.

Earlier, a star-studded entourage, including Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Jackky Bhagnani, and choreographer Bosco Martis, alongside a troupe of 200 background dancers, reportedly took off to Jordan in a private charter to join Akshay for the shoot of the film.

More about Akshay Kumar starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Recently, the creators of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan unveiled a dynamic new poster featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The duo is portrayed wielding weapons amidst a tense ambiance, surrounded by explosions and helicopters in the image. The announcement came with the exciting news that the teaser, offering a sneak peek into what awaits the audience, is scheduled to be released on January 24.

Sharing the gripping poster on Instagram, Akshay captioned, “Back at doing our favorite thing on the big screen - ACTION #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser out on 24th January 2024!”

