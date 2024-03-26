BCMC Trailer Launch: Akshay Kumar was 'surprised' to see Manushi Chhillar doing action; 'She has done a great job'

The highly awaited trailer for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featuring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Sonakshi Sinha, has finally dropped. During the trailer launch event, Akshay Kumar shared insights about his co-stars Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, discussing their respective roles in the film.

Akshay Kumar is all praises for co-stars Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F

During the trailer launch of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar talked about Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F's role in the movie. He said, "I have to tell you, I was surprised watching Manushi doing action; she has done a lot of action in the film. It really surprised me because I remember Ali and I were discussing whether Manushi would be able to do so many action scenes. But he was absolutely right; Manushi has done great action. I have done a lot of action in my career for like 23 years, and this girl has taken and beaten alot. You guys watch this film, and you'll understand she has done a great job, and Alaya has word of action.

Take a look at BMCM trailer:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer

On March 26, 2024, the creators of the much-anticipated film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan unveiled its long-awaited trailer across various social media platforms. Running at a length of 3 minutes and 31 seconds, the trailer offers tantalizing glimpses into high-octane action sequences, featuring jaw-dropping stunts infused with Akshay Kumar's timeless charm and Tiger Shroff's electrifying energy. The introduction of Prithviraj Sukumaran in an anti-hero role adds to the intrigue.

The central duo, recruited by Ronit Roy's character, is tasked with subduing the antagonist, adorned with an elaborate mask, flowing locks, and wielding a formidable machine gun. To aid in their mission, they are joined by Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F. Beyond action-packed sequences, the film promises a blend of wit, face-offs, humor, and drama, further heightening anticipation among viewers.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff talk about BMCM

In a shared statement discussing the film, Akshay Kumar expressed, "The blend of action and comedy, along with genuine stunts, makes this project truly special to me. I've pushed my limits in this film, collaborating with an amazing team and executing real stunts will remain a cherished memory. We had a blast working on the movie, and we hope audiences relish this authentic action-packed entertainer"

Tiger Shroff remarked, "The trailer speaks volumes about the cinematic treat awaiting viewers. The script instantly captivated us, and working alongside Akshay Kumar was an absolute joy. I'm excited for audiences to feel the adrenaline rush."

In a statement, Director Ali Abbas Zafar highlighted the hard work and commitment invested in the making of the film. He praised the diverse and talented crew, hailing from various parts of the world, for their contributions in bringing "BMCM" to fruition.

Ali emphasized the significance of having Akshay and Tiger, renowned as India's quintessential action stars, navigate the challenging sequences seamlessly, while also ensuring the film resonates with its wide audience.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is brought to you by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with AAZ Films, is both written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The project is financially backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. Scheduled for release on April 10th, 2024, mark your calendars for this exciting venture.