Heeramandi's Manisha Koirala on whether rivalry between female actors exists on sets; Sonakshi Sinha calls it 'complete pleasure'

Manisha Koirala and Sonakshi Sinha are gearing up for the upcoming series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series features a stellar cast with a large number of female and male actors.

In a recent interview, Manisha Koirala and Sonakshi shared their views on whether rivalry exists between female actors on sets or not.

Manisha Koirala cites example of working with Madhuri Dixit

In an exclusive chat with India Today, Manisha Koirala recalled working with Madhuri Dixit and said that in the film Lajja, she shared screen space with both Madhuri and Rekha.

"We had phenomenal bonding. So, sometimes people would write (about fights) and we would not bother to clarify. But I think today, times have changed. Ladies have come forward and so much awareness is there. And in today's time, I don't think it goes that well with the audience that women are fighting," she said in the context of whether female rivalry exists on sets or not.

Sonakshi Sinha shares work experience in Heeramandi

Sharing light on female actors being rivals while working together, Sonakshi Sinha thinks that it would happen less and more would be written about it. According to her, those who write about it also want to provide entertainment.

"But I think working with a set of women like this has been a complete pleasure. If anything, it's been very smooth sailing on set – wonderful and supportive. Humein to bahut maza aaya hai (We enjoyed it very much)," she said.

On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari said, "People thrive on negativity, they like masala masaledar situations, but actually that doesn’t happen." She feels that everyone is aware of their uniqueness and they genuinely celebrate it.

More about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

In Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Manisha Koirala will be seen in the character of Mallikajaan. Sonakshi Sinha will be portraying the prime antagonist Fareedan, Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen in the role of Bibbojaan, Richa Chadha as Lajjo, Sanjeeda Shaikh as Waheeda, and Sharmin Segal as Alamzeb.

On the other hand, Adhyayan Suman will play Zorawar Ali Khan, Shekhar Suman will be seen as Zulfiqar Ahmed, Taha Shah Badussha in the role of Tajdar Baloch, and Fardeen Khan as Wali Mohammed.

Meanwhile, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will be available for streaming on Netflix from May 1.

