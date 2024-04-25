Is Akshay Kumar’s next with Priyadarshan set against backdrop of India’s oldest superstition? Find out

Pinkvilla was the first one to exclusively report that Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan, and Ekta Kapoor are in talks for a movie. Now there’s an update on the same. The ace director who earlier collaborated with Akshay in films like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Baag, and Garam Masala is all set to reunite with him after 14 years.

Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Pridarshan will start working on the film soon which will be based on India’s oldest superstition - magic. Read on to know more.

What is the subject of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s next?

In an interview with HT City, Priyadarshan revealed that he recently wrapped up his docu-series based on the history of Ram Mandir. He added, “My most important film on which I am beginning work is the one with Akshay, produced by Ekta Kapoor. It is a horror fantasy with humor.”

When asked if it is similar to the duo’s iconic film Bhool Bhulaaiya, Priyadarshan said, “That was a psychological thriller, but this one will be fantasy, in the backdrop of magic, the oldest superstition of India.”

The director admitted that it is always a pleasure for him to collaborate with Akshay Kumar and ever since their first film together, things have always worked well with the actor because according to Priyadarshan, he handles the emotions quite well. The Hungama director added, “I was waiting for a good subject to get back with him, and this one I feel will be that.”

Priyadarshan looks back at his movies getting remakes

Reflecting on the same, he shared that the first ones are always the best. “It will always be good, you can make whatever second or third parts. People will always say they liked the original. In sequels, makers exploit the success of that market. There’s nothing wrong in doing that”, he added.

He went on to address the example of how the global cinema landscape is vouching for remakes and how Terminator 2 was bigger than Terminator 1 (both being directed by different directors). “I, somehow, don’t like to do sequels”, concluded Priyadarshan.

