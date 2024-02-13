Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Akshay Kumar is not part of Kartik Aaryan starrer, confirms Anees Bazmee

Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, excelling in a wide range of genres. However, it's his prowess in comedy that truly stands out, with one particular film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, showcasing his impeccable comic timing. As the movie ages like fine wine, anticipation mounts for its third installment. While the second installment did not feature Akshay Kumar, fans are eagerly awaiting news of his involvement in the upcoming sequel.

The excitement heightened further with the announcement of Vidya Balan, who starred in the original film, joining the cast. Recently, director Anees Bazmee shed light on this matter.

Akshay Kumar is not part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

During a recent conversation with Zoom, Anees Bazmee addressed speculation about Akshay Kumar's role in the upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He said, "No, Akshay is not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I am dying to work with him, but unfortunately, I have not been able to script a film where we could work together. In future, certainly yes."

Bazmee also shared insights on casting Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He recalled their past collaboration in his film Thank You, where Vidya agreed to a 3-day role without hesitation. Bazmee emphasized how Vidya's immediate consent left a lasting impression on him. This initial encounter paved the way for their current collaboration, with Bazmee expressing gratitude for Vidya's gracious gesture.

Regarding the film's production, Bazmee revealed that the initial shoot date for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set for March 10, although scheduling may fluctuate.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Ameesha Patel, made its mark in 2007 as a horror-comedy classic directed by Priyadarshan. With its box office success and cult following, a sequel was released on May 20, 2022, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in lead roles, and introducing Kiara Advani to the franchise. Now, the eagerly awaited Bhool Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is slated for a Diwali 2024 release, promising to captivate audiences once again.

