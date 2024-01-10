Akshay Kumar teared up after Samrat Prithviraj's box office letdown, reveals director Chandraprakash Dwivedi

In 2022, Akshay Kumar stepped into the titular role for YRF's "Samrat Prithviraj," directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, with hopes of reigniting audience interest post-pandemic. However, the film turned out to be a setback. Reflecting on this two years later, the director opened up about the movie's colossal failure. Dwivedi shared how he had raised concerns with producer Aditya Chopra during production but lacked sufficient influence to alter the course. Additionally, he revealed that Akshay Kumar was visibly moved, tearing up in response to the film's disappointing outcome.

Tears welled in Akshay Kumar's eyes over Samrat Prithviraj's box office failure

During a conversation with Mukesh Khanna on his YouTube channel Bheeshm International, Chandraprakash Dwivedi emphasized the crucial lesson learned from the setback of Samrat Prithviraj. He and Akshay Kumar acknowledged the significance of refraining from distorting historical facts. Dwivedi shared that even after the film's letdown, he reminded the Mission Raniganj actor of his status as a national icon in the eyes of the country.

Relaying the film's criticism, Dwivedi noticed Akshay's emotional reaction, tears welling up in his eyes. Despite being a successful actor, he welcomed Dwivedi's face-to-face critique. The director not only expressed his thoughts verbally but also put them in writing via email. Surprisingly, this open communication did not strain their relationship, and they maintained a tension-free rapport.

Dwivedi also acknowledged that even before the movie hit the screens, audiences were quick to dissect and critique various elements. The uproar included objections to Akshay's portrayal, spotlighting the age disparity with Manushi Chillar and the cinematic liberties taken with historical accuracy. The absence of a genuine mustache and the perceived divergence in physique from the iconic Prithviraj raised eyebrows. In a candid moment, the director admitted that, looking back, most of these objections turned out to be on point.

He didn't hold back in acknowledging the team's lapse in meeting their responsibilities towards the audience. He shed light on the intricate web of roles and responsibilities within the film, modestly singling himself out as the weak link. With a touch of humility, he emphasized that had every team member lived up to their duties, the questions and criticisms wouldn't have surfaced, addressing the collective missteps on multiple creative fronts.

Aditya Chopra ignored the suggestions made by the director

The director then discussed the active involvement of producer Aditya Chopra in the films he produces. However, when it came to their collaboration on a historical film about Prithviraj, their visions were starkly different. The director emphasized the fortune of having a producer like Aditya Chopra, acknowledging him as a well-organized individual committed to seeing projects through, yet having his distinct creative vision.

According to Dwivedi, Chopra is not merely a financier but also a creative force with specific ideas that he addressed right from the project's inception. Dwivedi highlighted the divergence in their perspectives on historical storytelling, asserting that Chopra's and his own ideas on the subject were fundamentally disparate. Despite expressing objections throughout the process, Dwivedi proceeded with the film.

Dwivedi shared an incident where someone commented on the lead actor's attire resembling clothing from Manyavar, and he conveyed this feedback to Chopra. During the production, YRF held high expectations for the film, anticipating its success. Unexpectedly, the director revealed, no one foresaw the ultimate fate the film would meet.

He additionally mentioned that on June 3, 2022, when everyone was anxiously anticipating the film's release, he remained unperturbed as he had foreseen the outcome. On the actual release day, he was already immersed in the process of scripting his next film.

