BMCM: Tiger Shroff has everything to be 'super-duper star,' says Prithviraj Sukumaran; dubs Akshay Kumar 'inspirational'

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is set to appear alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the movie, recently lauded his co-stars for their exemplary work ethic.

Prithviraj Sukumaran believes Tiger Shroff has everything to be a superstar

In an interview with IndiaToday.in, Prithviraj Sukumaran praised Tiger Shroff, stating, "The kind of focus that guy has on his career is amazing. He's got everything to be a super-duper star. I really, really hope he finds the opportunity to work with filmmakers like Ali Abbas Zafar more, who really know how to use him."

Prithviraj Sukumaran praises Akshay Kumar

The actor also praised Akshay Kumar's work ethic, recalling his experience of working with him both as a producer and an actor. He mentioned collaborating with the actor on a cameo role in the film Naam Shabana, which Akshay co-produced. They shot together for a day in Delhi for the film.

Additionally, The Goat Life actor co-produced a film with Akshay in the lead, so he has known him for some time. He emphasized that while few people know what Akshay is like off-camera, he is a lively presence on set, with not a dull moment. Despite adverse conditions, such as shooting at -5°C in Glasgow, Akshay remains committed, often seen finishing his workout at 4:00 AM and ready for the shot by 7:00 AM, without even returning to his van.

He further recounted an incident during their shoot when Akshay had a serious leg injury and was in a cast. Despite this, Akshay would lean on someone, limp to his position, and stand there. When the director called ready, he would suddenly appear fine, pushing through the pain to ensure the shoot went smoothly. Prithviraj emphasized the Airlift actor's incredible professionalism, noting that at his stage and age, his dedication to his work is "truly inspirational."

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. The movie, slated for an April 10 release, will clash with Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao's Maidaan at the box office.

