Ali Abbas Zafar praises Salman Khan's exceptional ability with machine gun; says 'no other actor can' fire like him

Ali Abbas Zafar embarked on his directorial journey with the lighthearted entertainer Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. Transitioning into a different genre, he delivered the intense, action-packed film Gunday, showcasing his prowess in handling action sequences and grand scale. His collaboration with superstar Salman Khan in Sultan marked a significant milestone, followed by the blockbuster success of their next venture, Tiger Zinda Hai.

Notably, the climax of Tiger Zinda Hai, featuring Salman firing a giant machine gun, created a frenzy among audiences. This iconic scene inspired filmmakers nationwide, evident in similar sequences in films like Kaithi, Vikram, KGF - Chapter 2, Pathaan, and Bholaa. Even the gun scene in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal echoes the same essence, although the scale is bigger.

Recently, the director emphasized that when it comes to handling a machine gun on screen, no other actor can quite match Salman Khan's charisma and skill.

Ali Abbas Zafar lauds Salman Khan's exceptional ability with machine gun

During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ali Abbas Zafar was questioned about initiating the trend of machine gun scenes in films and his thoughts on it. With a charming smile, the filmmaker acknowledged that many have attempted it, but he firmly believes that when Salman Khan executes it, there's a distinctiveness to it.

He elaborated, "There's only one Salman Khan, and there's only one gun scene, in Tiger Zinda Hai. You can give the gun to a lot of actors but the way he fires that gun, nobody can fire. That's my ode to Mr. Salman!"

Meanwhile, Zafar is presently preparing for his next directorial project, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film boasts a stellar cast, with Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar leading the pack. Prithviraj Sukumaran takes on a compelling antagonistic role. Additionally, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F play pivotal roles, further enriching the ensemble cast.

Salman recently tweeted about the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer and praised the film and Ali Abbas Zafar. Speaking to the aforementioned news portal, Zafar mentioned that the Tiger 3 actor believes in making movies suitable for everyone, especially families. He knows that BMCM will appeal to different age groups, including kids and older folks, and expects it to have moments that will make the audience cheer.

