Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 8: Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan's Fighter song Heer Aasmani OUT; Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's mehendi look

On the eighth day of January 2024, entertainment lovers received a lot of exciting news from the glitzy world of the Bollywood industry. Firstly, another new song titled Heer Aasmani from Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter was released. On the other hand, the first picture of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's mehendi ceremony surfaced online and the list of exciting news continues. Let's go through the top 5 Bollywood news of January 8, 2024.

1. Fighter's new song Heer Aasmani out

The makers of Fighter released a new song titled Heer Aasmani today, January 8. In the music video, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, Anil Kapoor, and Akshay Oberoi can be seen having a fun time. All of them showcased the true spirit of the Indian Air Force.

Speaking about the song, Heer Aasmani has been sung by Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani, and B Praak. It has been composed by Vishal and Sheykhar while the lyrics are penned by Kumaar. The entire song gives strong friendship goals as all the actors can be seen working and having fun. Meanwhile, Fighter is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024.

2. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's mehendi look surfaced online

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Mehendi ceremony started from 11.30 am onwards, followed by Hi-tea, dinner, and a Pajama party with their loved ones today. Guests who were present at the wedding ceremony shared glimpses of the décor for the mehendi ceremony. The first picture from Ira and Nupur's Mehendi has surfaced, and the newlyweds look simply beautiful and radiant in the picture.

The picture shows Ira Khan getting mehendi applied on both her arms, while Nupur Shikhare poses behind her for a picture. Aamir Khan's daughter stunned in a white traditional lehenga, with elaborate jewelry that complements her outfit. She also has quirky sunglasses on while Nupur is seen in a pink shirt layered with a chocolate brown vest.

3. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram invited to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration

On January 8, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram made a collaborative post on Instagram and shared a picture of them posing with the invitation card to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony that will be taking place on January 22, 2024. Sharing the picture, the newlyweds penned in Hindi which translates, "Ram Ram."

Pinkvilla also exclusively learned that celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Yash, and ace directors Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty, and producer Mahaveer Jain will be attending the event.

4. Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor to grace new episode of Koffee With Karan 8

The new promo of the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 8 begins with Neetu Kapoor calling Zeenat Aman's style 'aur sexiness ki dukan'. The ladies then recalled the films they had done together- including Yaadon Ki Baraat, Heeralal Pannalal, and many others. Karan Johar asks Zeenat about the wildest thing she did in the 70s. Zeenat Aman replied, "I really did not party, but when the floodgates burst, they really did." KJo asked, "Do you mean that by the men that entered your life?" to which the actress replied, "No comment."

Zeenat Aman says Neetu Kapoor does an amazing mimicry of her. Neetu Kapoor then mimics Zeenat, and slays it! KJo then asks Zeenat Aman about her Instagram post wherein she mentioned that someone sent her a box in a box, which had a tennis ball with a note- 'the ball's in your court'. "Can you reveal the name of the person who sent you that box?" asked Karan, to which Zeenat pointed at Neetu and replied, "Part of their family."

5. Taapsee Pannu shares her all-time favorite Bollywood movie

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Taapsee Pannu was asked to share her all-time favorite Bollywood film. With a bright smile on her face, the actress shared, "Chak De! India." The film starred Shah Rukh Khan who played the role of a hockey coach.

On the other hand, while answering about her first celebrity crush, Taapsee said, "I think I have had crush on John (Abraham), Hrithik (Roshan), a lot of people in school, college time, yeah."

