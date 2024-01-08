Koffee With Karan 8: Zeenat Aman on wildest thing she did in the 70s; Neetu Kapoor reveals her secret crush; Watch

Koffee With Karan season 8 has been quite interesting so far. Fans were eager to find out which celebs will grace the couch in the next episode, and much to their delight, the makers have now unveiled the riveting promo of the upcoming episode! Veteran actresses Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor are all set to make some interesting revelations on Koffee With Karan season 8, and the promo has left us even more curious for the next episode!

Koffee With Karan season 8 promo featuring Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor

The promo begins with Neetu Kapoor calling Zeenat Aman 'style aur sexiness ki dukan'. The ladies then recalled the films they have done together- including Yaadon Ki Baraat, Heeralal Pannalal, and many others. Karan Johar asks Zeenat about the wildest thing she did in the 70s. Zeenat Aman replied, "I really did not party, but when the floodgates burst, they really did." KJo asked, "Do you mean that by the men that entered your life?" to which the actress replied, "No comment."

Zeenat Aman says Neetu Kapoor does an amazing mimicry of her. Neetu Kapoor then mimics Zeenat, and slays it! KJo then asks Zeenat Aman about her Instagram post wherein she mentioned that someone sent her a box in a box, which had a tennis ball with a note- 'the ball's in your court'. "Can you reveal the name of the person who sent you that box?" asked Karan, to which Zeenat pointed at Neetu and replied, "Part of their family."

Karan Johar asks Neetu Kapoor about her ‘secret’ crush

Karan then asked Neetu, "One Bollywood heartthrob from your time who was your secret crush." Neetu replied, "Shashi Kapoor." KJo asked her if she was crushing on her uncle, to which Neetu said, "yeah," leaving everyone in splits.

If the promo is anything to go by, the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 8 featuring Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor will be a very interesting one! Sharing the promo, Karan Johar wrote, “It’s all about the legends and the glam this episode!!! Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor are all set to bring their charm to the Koffee couch on the newest episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8!”

Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor dropped a red heart emoji in the comments, while Aparshakti Khurana wrote, “Woww Two absolutely gorgeous women waiting for this one.” One Instagram user wrote, “I am so happy to see zeenat ji on couch.. this episode is gonna so much fun to watch these iconic ladies,” while another one commented, “More guests like these pleaseeee.”

