PIC: After Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram invited to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration
Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are invited to the inauguration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024.
The much anticipated historical Shri Ram Mandir opening ceremony at Ram Janm Bhumi will be happening on January 22, 2024. Several Indian celebrities have been invited to the inauguration ceremony. After Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt received the invitation, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram also are invited to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration event.
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram pose with invitation card to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony
On January 8, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram made a collaborative post on Instagram and shared a picture of them posing with the invitation card to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony that will be taking place on January 22, 2024.
Sharing the picture, the newlyweds penned in Hindi which translates, "Ram Ram." Have a look:
On the other hand, Pinkvilla was the first to let its readers know that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been invited to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration event on January 22, 2024. A few days ago, two pictures of Ranbir and Alia receiving the invitation to the ceremony surfaced online.
Apart from Ranbir and Alia, Pinkvilla also exclusively learned that celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Yash, and ace directors Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty and producer Mahaveer Jain will be attending the event.
More about Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration
Reports suggest that the ground-level work of the holy temple is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 22, 2024. The grand ceremony to install the idol of Ram Lalla on the temple premises will be attended by the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Ahead of the grand opening, a series of rituals and programs will commence on January 16. Around 7000 guests from all corners of the country, including 4000 sadhus and saints have also received the invitation for the event. Devotees will be allowed to visit Kuber Tila and the Yatri Facilitation Centre. During the inauguration, only the current priests serving Ram Lalla will perform the service and worship.
For the unversed, the construction of the holy temple was started back on August 5, 2020, after PM Narendra Modi laid down the foundation stone of the temple.
ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor receive invitation for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration; see PICS
