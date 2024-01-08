Fighter song Heer Aasmani OUT: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-team celebrate spirit of Indian Air Force

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer aerial action thriller Fighter is easily one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover among others. Recently, the makers dropped a new song titled Heer Aasmani on the internet and it has created a lot of buzz among netizens.

Fighter new song is out now

Today, on January 8th, the makers of Fighter released a new song titled Heer Aasmani. The song features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, Anil Kapoor, and Akshay Oberoi having a fun time. All of them show the true spirit of the Indian Air Force. Heer Aasmani has been sung by Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravjiani, and B Praak. It has been composed by Vishal and Sheykhar while the lyrics are penned by Kumaar. The entire song gives strong friendship goals as all the actors can be seen working and having fun.

Check out the song!

Fighter songs were well-received

Earlier, the makers of Fighter released two songs: Ishq Jaisa Kuch and Sher Khul Gaye. The upbeat party track Sher Khul Gaye features Hrithik, Deepika, Karan, Anil, and Sanjeeda Sheikh among others. It is composed by Vishal and Sheykhar and sung by the same along with Benny Dayal and Shilpa Rao.

Ishq Jaisa Kuch, the second song from the film, features breathtaking visuals. Both Hrithik and Deepika can be seen grooving to this tune againt the oceanic background. It is sung by Vishal & Sheykhar, Shilpa Rao, and Mellow D while Kumaar has penned the lyrics.

In a statement shared, Siddharth Anand talking about the song said, "Heer Aasmani is a track that's dedicated to the special Squad of Air Dragons coming together. The song showcases the crew bonding, both during briefing and training sessions as well as during their downtime. The theme of Heer Aasmani is an Air Force Pilot expressing their unconditional love for the skies, their passion; a love so pure that it is almost unfathomable to those on the ground."

"Heer Aasmani has a very unique flavour. My vision was to have a song that is modern in presentation but has rustic vocals. The song beautifully came together, complete with an addictive guitar riff along with rooted vocals by B Praak. The end result is an unexpected synergy of music forms coming together in a soulful rendition," he further added.

Bosco Martis received credits after demanding justice for choreographers

In December, choreographer Bosco Martis called out the industry practice for not giving credit to choreographers in videos of songs and film promos. He took to Instagram and wrote, “My oath to the future of choreographers. It’s been 22years we been doing choreography and still find it a struggle to put our names on any promotional material of movies. Where the song and dance are celebrated by the nation and also world wide.”

He added, “But sometimes it’s so sad to say that nobody knows who has choreographed the song till we don’t push our names. Off late we felt the heat when we could not see our names promotional material of the song where in the music director is mentioned and not the choreographer . I guess it’s high time the choreographers should be celebrated."

Right after that, Mid Day reported that the news received Hrithik Roshan's ears. The star then spoke to Siddharth and immediately his name was mentioned on YouTube in Sher Khul Gaye which was choreographed by Bosco.

About Fighter

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and written by him along with Ramon Chibb. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz and Sanjeev Jaiswal. It is the first film as part of a planned aerial action franchise. The film was originally slated to release in September 2022 but the release date was pushed due to production delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fighter will be released theatrically on January 25, 2024, coinciding with Republic Day.

