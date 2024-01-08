EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu reveals THIS Shah Rukh Khan film is her favorite; Dunki star recalls first celebrity crush

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is currently enjoying the success of Dunki co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film has been receiving a lot of attention and praise since its release. The actress who played the key part in the film recently sat with Pinkvilla for an exclusive chit-chat and answered fun-filled 50 questions curated by us. During the session, Taapsee recalled her first celebrity crush and also considered one of SRK's films as her favorite.

Taapsee Pannu answers questions on celebrity crush, favorite Bollywood film

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Taapsee Pannu was asked to share her all-time favorite Bollywood film. With a bright smile on her face, the actress shared, "Chak De! India." The film starred Shah Rukh Khan who played the role of a hockey coach.

On the other hand, while answering about her first celebrity crush, Taapsee said, "I think I have had crush on John (Abraham), Hrithik (Roshan), a lot of people in school, college time, yeah."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

About Chak De! India

The film was released on August 10, 2007. In Chak De! India, after failing to score the winning goal, Kabir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan), Captain of the Men's Hockey Team is blamed for the team's loss and fired. After a few years, he is given a chance to salvage his reputation when he is offered the position of coach of the Women's Hockey Team. One of his star players, Vidya (Vidya Malvade), is forced to convince her tradition-minded parents that she should be allowed to play as the team prepares for a big tournament in Australia.

Advertisement

Work-wise, Taapsee was recently seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film led by Shah Rukh Khan also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and others in important roles.

Rajkumar, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon collaborated on the script, and it's a joint production by Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Dunki's story revolves around the concept of illegal immigration, particularly through a method known as donkey flight, which has generated significant online excitement. The movie is shot in various locations across India and worldwide.

ALSO READ: ‘Pehli baar dhanka rumour aya’; Taapsee Pannu is elated that rumors of her doing Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki became true