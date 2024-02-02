Bombay High Court orders return of 20 lakh duped from Rakesh Roshan by fake CBI officers in 2011

Rakesh Roshan is one of the most successful filmmakers in Bollywood. In his long career, he has written and directed many films across genres that have become blockbusters. This probably made him prone to scamsters. Recently, the Bombay High Court has directed to return of 20 lakhs that were swindled from the Krrish helmer back in 2011.

20 lakh to be given to Rakesh Roshan

According to India Today, The Bombay High Court has directed the return of 20 lakhs duped from filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. This is out of the 50 lakhs that were swindled from the filmmaker back in 2011 by two men who posed as CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) officers. In 2011, he received a call from two people pretending to be CBI officers who duped him 50 lakhs; the payment was made on June 13, 2011.

After the payment, Roshan received no communication from them which raised suspicion. He then filed a written complaint to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Mumbai. Later on, the two men Ashwini Sharma from Haryana and Rajesh Ranjan from Mumbai were apprehended by the ACB. The fraudsters revealed that they had similarly duped other film stars also.

The authorities seized their properties in Navi Mumbai, Haryana, and Dalhousie, worth around Rs 2.94 crores. Some gold was also seized during the operation. Roshan had filed an application on October 30, 2012, with the trial court to reclaim his money. Two years later in 2014, the trial court granted him to retrieve Rs 30 lakhs, withhelding the remaining Rs 20 lakhs.

More about the case

Due to his dissatisfaction with the court's decision, Roshan approached the high court via his lawyer Prasanna Bhangale. Bhangale stated that as per the CBI findings, one accused took 20 lakhs while the other one took 30 lakhs out of 50 lakhs. The one who took 20 lakhs had already given no objection in the trial court for Roshan to be handed over the money. Despite this, the court only offered 30 lakhs to the director. His lawyer argued that there was no justification to withhold the rest of the amount.

The High Court in its order stated that the entire sum should be given to the filmmaker and there's no reason to hold back that amount.

