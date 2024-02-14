Saba Azad calls her ‘love’ Hrithik Roshan ‘giant’ post his injury; Varun Dhawan-Tiger Shroff wish actor well

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad make for a charming couple, frequently showcasing their love and fondness for each other on social media platforms. Following Hrithik's recent injury, he shared his experience along with a heartfelt reflection on embracing vulnerability. Saba responded to his post, affectionately referring to her partner as a "giant" in admiration of his strength and resilience. Additionally, several other Bollywood celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, and more, extended their warm wishes and support to Hrithik during his recovery.

Saba Azad, Varun Dhawan Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and more react to Hrithik Roshan’s injury

On Valentine’s Day 2024, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram, sharing a snapshot of himself using crutches and expressing his profound perspective on where true strength truly lies. Responding to his post, his girlfriend Saba Azad conveyed her admiration, saying, “My love you a giant if I ever seen one.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik’s co-star from the movie War, Tiger Shroff, wished him a speedy recovery, stating, “Get well soon,” while Varun Dhawan extended his well wishes with a simple yet heartfelt, “Heal up.”

Offering support, Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan, sent his wishes, saying, “More strength to you.” Vishal Dadlani, who composed the music for Hrithik’s recent film Fighter, chimed in with an encouraging message: “As the saying goes, ‘….only makes you stronger!’” Additionally, Neil Nitin Mukesh sent his blessings, saying, “Get well soon. God bless.”

About Hrithik Roshan’s post on his recent injury

Alongside the picture of himself on crutches, Hrithik Roshan penned a soul-searching narrative, beginning with a simple yet profound inquiry: “Good afternoon. How many of you out there ever needed to be on crutches or a wheelchair n how did that make you feel?”

Drawing from a personal anecdote involving his grandfather's refusal to use a wheelchair, despite an injury, Hrithik delved into the complexities of pride and perception. He recounted, “I remember my grandfather refusing to sit on a wheelchair at the airport because it wouldn’t align with his own mental image of himself as ‘strong.’ I remember saying ‘But Deda, it's just an injury and nothing to do with how old you are! It will help heal the injury n not damage it further!’”

Expressing his own feelings regarding the same, the actor shared, “It made me so sad to see how strong he needed to be just to hide the fear n embarrassment on the inside. I couldn’t make sense of it. Made me feel helpless. I argued that the age factor is not applicable cause he needs the wheelchair for an injury and not his old age. He refused n kept the strong image on display for strangers (who literally didn’t care). It worsened his pain and delayed the healing.”

He further remarked, “There definitely is merit in that kind of conditioning, its a virtue. It’s the mentality of a soldier. My dad comes from the same conditioning. MEN are strong. But if you say soldiers never need crutches And even when they medically do, they must refuse, just for the sake of keeping the illusion of strong intact, Then I just think that the virtue has been stretched so far that it borders on plain stupidity.”

Offering his profound perspective on true strength, Hrithik asserted, “I believe true strength is being relaxed, composed and fully aware that nothing, not crutches, not a wheelchair, not any inability or vulnerability - and certainly not any sitting position can lessen or alter the image of that GIANT that you are on the inside.”

Concluding with a thought-provoking note, Hrithik stated, “Anyways, pulled a muscle yesterday woke up wanting to reach out about this notion of strength. This is ofcourse a bigger conversation , the crutches is just a metaphor. If you get it, you get it.”

