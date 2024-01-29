EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Anand on Rakesh Roshan's review of Fighter: 'His reaction stunned all of us'

Siddharth Anand has finally dropped the biggest feature film of the year. Just after days of being released theatrically, the movie has already joined the Rs 100 crore club worldwide and is looking at a bigger number at the box office. Amid roaring success, the director revealed actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan’s reaction to the action flick.

Siddharth Anand was stunned by Rakesh Roshan’s review of Fighter

Acclaimed filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who has finally slept peacefully after days of hustle to come up with the blockbuster hit movie Fighter, was in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. During his candid interview, he disclosed that his wife and producer of Mamta Anand told him that Fighter is his best film.

Furthermore, he also revealed that Hrithik Roshan’s father, actor-director Rakesh Roshan, was delighted and proud upon watching it. Siddharth told us, “Rakesh Ji saw it one day before the release, and his reaction stunned all of us. He was like a child. He just so excited and happy, and I was like, ‘This is so genuine.’ The fact that he’s just loved the film and film both pyaari hai. (The film is beautiful.) It’s such a feel-good film that you come out proud being an Indian from a patriotic point of view and also that India me aesi picture bani hai (And also that a picture like this has been made in India).”

The filmmaker also added that such films just come together. “You can’t set out to make a film like Fighter. Vo bann jati hai (It just happens). Aesi picture, India me, made in India, you just feel proud. Vo bhi ek layer hai pride ka ki yaar humney bhi aesi picture banai hai. (That’s also a layer of pride that we have also made a picture like this). That is Fighter,” the Pathaan director added.

Watch the interview:

Siddharth Anand says he wants to do a love story with Hrithik Roshan

While talking to Pinkvilla, when Siddharth Anand was questioned if he wanted to do a romantic comedy film with Hrithik Roshan, he responded that he told Hrithik to do a rom-com during every film shoot. Apparently, the actor is also ready to do a rom-com. But the real problem is that he doesn't have a story as of now.

"I'm dying to do. Actually, I might break out from the actions and do a rom-com and go to a nice place... I want to do a nice, light-hearted rom-com. But audience dekhegi rom-com meri wo mujhe pata karna hai (But will the audience watch my rom-com? I want to know that). I've been telling Hrithik for ages now, let's do a rom-com, and he will be so good in a rom-com. He has not done one. Uska ek love story karte hai, ek acchi love story, maza ayega Hrithik ke saath (We should do one love story with Hrithik, it will be a lot of fun)," Siddharth Anand divulged.

More about Fighter

The action movie stars Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni; Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Patty), and Anil Kapoor portrays Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Rocky). Apart from them, actors like Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Rishabh Sawhney, Ashutosh Rana, Talat Aziz, and many others will be seen in supporting roles.

