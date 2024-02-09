Fighter becomes Hrithik Roshan's 2nd highest grosser, third film with Siddharth Anand to be in his Top 5

Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand share an excellent creative bond. After Rakesh Roshan, if the superstar has worked with a director very frequently, he's Siddharth. HR has done 4 films with his filmmaker father (Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 3) and 3 with Sid (Bang Bang, War and Fighter). Interestingly, if we talk about the top 5 grossers of Hrithik's career, all 3 that he has done with Sid are there. In fact, their latest film Fighter has become the 2nd highest-grosser of HR's career. Let's have a look at the Top 5 grossers of Hrithik:

Top 5 grossers of Hrithik Roshan's career

5) Bang Bang: The 2014 action film starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif in the lead was released on Gandhi Jayanti with huge expectations. Despite a clash with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Haider, this Siddharth Anand directorial did a business of 141.06 cr at the box office.

4) Super 30: The Vikas Bahl directorial was a risky film because it featured Hrithik in a very unconventional look. But the story resonated with the audience and the film enjoyed a long run at the box office. The lifetime business of the film was 147 cr.

3) Krrish 3: Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the 3rd installment of their successful superhero franchise Krrish 3 collected 175.83 cr at the box office. The 2013 film received mixed reviews but doing this kind of business at that time was a pretty big deal. The film still stands as Hrithik's 3rd highest-grosser. Krrish 4 is currently being planned and is among the most anticipated films of Bollywood.

2) Fighter: The latest film of Siddharth Anand brings Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for the first time. The film couldn't match the expectations but has still managed to do business of 178 cr in 15 days. It'll be interesting to see if it'll cross the 200 cr mark before finishing its run in cinemas.

1) War: The top grosser of Hrithik is also directed by Siddharth Anand. Also starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, it's the 3rd installment of YRF Spy Universe. The film was released on 2nd Oct 2019 and earned 292.71 cr at the box office. War 2 is currently in the making but this time Ayan Mukerji is the director. The film features Jr NTR as the antagonist and Kiara Advani as the lead heroine.

Hrithik Roshan to play a dark character in War 2

The post-credit scene of Tiger 3 revealed that Hrithik's character Kabir is going to get dark in War 2. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Hrithik Roshan opened up about the same and said, "Kabir has definitely left a mark. And getting into Kabir's boots is going to be fun because this time, my challenge is to show Kabir in a different light. A different aspect of him which is going to be interesting".

War 2 will hit the cinemas on Independence Day weekend next year i.e. Aug 14, 2025.