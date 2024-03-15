8 Best Rajinikanth Hindi movies that you simply can't afford to miss
Explore our handpicked selection of the best Rajinikanth Hindi movies, spanning drama, romance, adventure, and comedy genres. Each film guarantees an unforgettable experience!
Rajinikanth boasts an impressive filmography of close to 200 movies spanning a career of more than 30 years. However, his appearances in Hindi cinema were relatively limited, primarily during the peak of his popularity in the '80s and '90s, with only a few films to his credit. Nonetheless, we present to you a curated list of 8 of the best Rajinikanth Hindi movies, where the legendary actor mesmerized Hindi audiences with his sensational style.
8 must-watch Rajinikanth Hindi movies you’ll surely love
1. Andhaa Kaanoon (1983)
- IMDB Rating: 6.2 / 10
- Movie Genre: Action / Musical
- Movie Star Cast: Rajinikanth, Hema Malini, Reena Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Pran, Amrish Puri, Prem Chopra, Danny Denzongpa
- Director: T. Rama Rao
- Year of release: 1983
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5
Rajinikanth's Hindi debut, Andhaa Kaanoon, was a runaway hit, paving the way for his flourishing career in Bollywood. In the film, he played an avenger seeking justice for his family's murder. With Amitabh Bachchan in a special role, Rajinikanth's iconic all-black attire and unmatched style made this film, alongside Hema Malini, unforgettable. Undoubtedly, it ranks among the best Rajinikanth Hindi movies.
2. Chaalbaaz (1989)
- IMDB Rating: 6.8 / 10
- Movie Genre: Action / Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Rajinikanth, Sridevi, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor, Kader Khan
- Director: Pankaj Parashar
- Year of release: 1989
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5
Next on Rajinikanth's Hindi movies’ list is Chaalbaaz. While the spotlight was on Sridevi's double role, Rajinikanth's character as a merry taxi driver left a lasting impression. Known for his love of beer and liquor, his portrayal added charm to the film. Chaalbaaz was a blend of comedy and action, with both Rajinikanth and Sunny Deol contributing to the action sequences.
3. Hum (1991)
- IMDB Rating: 6.9 / 10
- Movie Genre: Action / Family
- Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Govinda, Kimi Katkar, Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor, Kader Khan, Danny Denzongpa
- Director: Mukul S. Anand
- Year of release: 1991
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
In Hum, Rajinikanth played Amitabh Bachchan's younger brother, adding strong support to the film's comedic and action sequences. Portraying a police inspector, he displayed a different, mellower side compared to his usual stylish and aggressive characters. It's considered one of the finest Rajinikanth Bollywood movies of all time.
4. Uttar Dakshin (1987)
- IMDB Rating: 4.2 / 10
- Movie Genre: Action / Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Lalita Pawar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda
- Director: Prabhat Khanna
- Year of release: 1987
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube
In Uttar Dakshin, Rajinikanth portrayed a colorful and affluent character, a departure from his usual action-packed roles. His fluent dance moves, adorned in stylish and vibrant attire, remain a memorable aspect of the film. This Rajini Hindi movie also features Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit in a straight-laced family drama, adding depth to the narrative.
5. Aatank Hi Aatank (1995)
- IMDB Rating: 4.5 / 10
- Movie Genre: Action / Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Om Puri, Pooja Bedi, Kabir Bedi, Dalip Tahil, Raza Murad
- Director: Dilip Shankar
- Year of release: 1995
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube
Next on Rajinikanth movie list in Hindi is Aatank Hi Aatank. Inspired by The Godfather, Rajinikanth portrays the character of Munna, an orphan adopted by Shiv. The film also stars Aamir Khan as Shiv's biological son. Aamir and Rajinikanth depict brothers who form a formidable crime-fighting duo. Alongside them, Juhi Chawla and Om Puri play pivotal roles.
6. Bhagwaan Dada (1987)
- IMDB Rating: 4.7 / 10
- Movie Genre: Thriller / Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Rajinikanth, Sridevi, Hrithik Roshan, Tina Ambani, Rakesh Roshan, Danny Denzongpa, Paresh Rawal
- Director: J. Om Prakash
- Year of release: 1987
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube
In the film, Rajinikanth plays the role of a godfather-like character named Bhagwaan Dada who transitions from a life of crime to become a protector of the poor and oppressed. He adopts a young Hrithik Roshan in the film, with Rakesh Roshan and Sridevi also starring. It's considered one of the best Rajinikanth movies in Hindi.
7. Bewafai (1985)
- IMDB Rating: 5.6 / 10
- Movie Genre: Romance / Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Rajinikanth, Tina Ambani, Padmini Kohlapure, Meenakshi Seshadri
- Director: R. Thyagarajan
- Year of release: 1985
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5, Jio Cinema
Rajinikanth's role in Bewafai brought a sense of surprise and mystery to the film. Amidst a love quadrangle involving Rajesh Khanna and three women played by Tina Ambani, Meenakshi Seshadri, and Padmini Kolhapure, Rajini’s character stands out as a killer with hidden motives. Bewafai is undoubtedly one of the Rajinikanth Hindi movies that you will love.
8. Bulandi (2000)
- IMDB Rating: 5.2 / 10
- Movie Genre: Action / Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Anil Kapoor, Rajinikanth, Rekha, Raveena Tandon, Shakti Kapoor, Aruna Irani, Paresh Rawal, Ranjeet,
- Director: T. Rama Rao
- Year of release: 2000
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5
Bulandi is a gripping drama that follows the journey of a respected village patriarch, played by Anil Kapoor, who stands up against injustice and fights for his family's honor. With Rekha and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles, the film delves into themes of bravery, integrity, and familial bonds. Rajinikanth's impactful presence in a short but significant role shapes the storyline profoundly.
There you have it - a lineup of the best Rajinikanth movies in Hindi. So, grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready for an unforgettable movie marathon featuring the legendary superstar. With his iconic performances and larger-than-life presence, it's bound to be an entertaining ride! Enjoy!
