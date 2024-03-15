8 Best Rajinikanth Hindi movies that you simply can't afford to miss

Rajinikanth boasts an impressive filmography of close to 200 movies spanning a career of more than 30 years. However, his appearances in Hindi cinema were relatively limited, primarily during the peak of his popularity in the '80s and '90s, with only a few films to his credit. Nonetheless, we present to you a curated list of 8 of the best Rajinikanth Hindi movies, where the legendary actor mesmerized Hindi audiences with his sensational style.

8 must-watch Rajinikanth Hindi movies you’ll surely love

1. Andhaa Kaanoon (1983)

IMDB Rating: 6.2 / 10

6.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Action / Musical

Action / Musical Movie Star Cast: Rajinikanth, Hema Malini, Reena Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Pran, Amrish Puri, Prem Chopra, Danny Denzongpa

Rajinikanth, Hema Malini, Reena Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Pran, Amrish Puri, Prem Chopra, Danny Denzongpa Director: T. Rama Rao

T. Rama Rao Year of release: 1983

1983 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Rajinikanth's Hindi debut, Andhaa Kaanoon, was a runaway hit, paving the way for his flourishing career in Bollywood. In the film, he played an avenger seeking justice for his family's murder. With Amitabh Bachchan in a special role, Rajinikanth's iconic all-black attire and unmatched style made this film, alongside Hema Malini, unforgettable. Undoubtedly, it ranks among the best Rajinikanth Hindi movies.

2. Chaalbaaz (1989)

IMDB Rating: 6.8 / 10

6.8 / 10 Movie Genre: Action / Comedy

Action / Comedy Movie Star Cast: Rajinikanth, Sridevi, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor, Kader Khan

Rajinikanth, Sridevi, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor, Kader Khan Director: Pankaj Parashar

Pankaj Parashar Year of release: 1989

1989 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Next on Rajinikanth's Hindi movies’ list is Chaalbaaz. While the spotlight was on Sridevi's double role, Rajinikanth's character as a merry taxi driver left a lasting impression. Known for his love of beer and liquor, his portrayal added charm to the film. Chaalbaaz was a blend of comedy and action, with both Rajinikanth and Sunny Deol contributing to the action sequences.

3. Hum (1991)

IMDB Rating: 6.9 / 10

6.9 / 10 Movie Genre: Action / Family

Action / Family Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Govinda, Kimi Katkar, Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor, Kader Khan, Danny Denzongpa

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Govinda, Kimi Katkar, Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor, Kader Khan, Danny Denzongpa Director : Mukul S. Anand

: Mukul S. Anand Year of release: 1991

1991 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

In Hum, Rajinikanth played Amitabh Bachchan's younger brother, adding strong support to the film's comedic and action sequences. Portraying a police inspector, he displayed a different, mellower side compared to his usual stylish and aggressive characters. It's considered one of the finest Rajinikanth Bollywood movies of all time.

4. Uttar Dakshin (1987)

IMDB Rating: 4.2 / 10

4.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Action / Drama

Action / Drama Movie Star Cast: Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Lalita Pawar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda

Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Lalita Pawar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda Director: Prabhat Khanna

Prabhat Khanna Year of release: 1987

1987 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

In Uttar Dakshin, Rajinikanth portrayed a colorful and affluent character, a departure from his usual action-packed roles. His fluent dance moves, adorned in stylish and vibrant attire, remain a memorable aspect of the film. This Rajini Hindi movie also features Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit in a straight-laced family drama, adding depth to the narrative.

5. Aatank Hi Aatank (1995)

IMDB Rating : 4.5 / 10

: 4.5 / 10 Movie Genre : Action / Thriller

: Action / Thriller Movie Star Cast : Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Om Puri, Pooja Bedi, Kabir Bedi, Dalip Tahil, Raza Murad

: Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Om Puri, Pooja Bedi, Kabir Bedi, Dalip Tahil, Raza Murad Director : Dilip Shankar

: Dilip Shankar Year of release : 1995

: 1995 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Next on Rajinikanth movie list in Hindi is Aatank Hi Aatank. Inspired by The Godfather, Rajinikanth portrays the character of Munna, an orphan adopted by Shiv. The film also stars Aamir Khan as Shiv's biological son. Aamir and Rajinikanth depict brothers who form a formidable crime-fighting duo. Alongside them, Juhi Chawla and Om Puri play pivotal roles.

6. Bhagwaan Dada (1987)

IMDB Rating: 4.7 / 10

4.7 / 10 Movie Genre: Thriller / Drama

Thriller / Drama Movie Star Cast: Rajinikanth, Sridevi, Hrithik Roshan, Tina Ambani, Rakesh Roshan, Danny Denzongpa, Paresh Rawal

Rajinikanth, Sridevi, Hrithik Roshan, Tina Ambani, Rakesh Roshan, Danny Denzongpa, Paresh Rawal Director: J. Om Prakash

J. Om Prakash Year of release: 1987

1987 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

In the film, Rajinikanth plays the role of a godfather-like character named Bhagwaan Dada who transitions from a life of crime to become a protector of the poor and oppressed. He adopts a young Hrithik Roshan in the film, with Rakesh Roshan and Sridevi also starring. It's considered one of the best Rajinikanth movies in Hindi.

7. Bewafai (1985)

IMDB Rating: 5.6 / 10

5.6 / 10 Movie Genre: Romance / Drama

Romance / Drama Movie Star Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Rajinikanth, Tina Ambani, Padmini Kohlapure, Meenakshi Seshadri

Rajesh Khanna, Rajinikanth, Tina Ambani, Padmini Kohlapure, Meenakshi Seshadri Director: R. Thyagarajan

R. Thyagarajan Year of release: 1985

1985 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5, Jio Cinema

Rajinikanth's role in Bewafai brought a sense of surprise and mystery to the film. Amidst a love quadrangle involving Rajesh Khanna and three women played by Tina Ambani, Meenakshi Seshadri, and Padmini Kolhapure, Rajini’s character stands out as a killer with hidden motives. Bewafai is undoubtedly one of the Rajinikanth Hindi movies that you will love.

8. Bulandi (2000)

IMDB Rating: 5.2 / 10

5.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Action / Drama

Action / Drama Movie Star Cast: Anil Kapoor, Rajinikanth, Rekha, Raveena Tandon, Shakti Kapoor, Aruna Irani, Paresh Rawal, Ranjeet,

Anil Kapoor, Rajinikanth, Rekha, Raveena Tandon, Shakti Kapoor, Aruna Irani, Paresh Rawal, Ranjeet, Director: T. Rama Rao

T. Rama Rao Year of release: 2000

2000 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Bulandi is a gripping drama that follows the journey of a respected village patriarch, played by Anil Kapoor, who stands up against injustice and fights for his family's honor. With Rekha and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles, the film delves into themes of bravery, integrity, and familial bonds. Rajinikanth's impactful presence in a short but significant role shapes the storyline profoundly.

There you have it - a lineup of the best Rajinikanth movies in Hindi. So, grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready for an unforgettable movie marathon featuring the legendary superstar. With his iconic performances and larger-than-life presence, it's bound to be an entertaining ride! Enjoy!

