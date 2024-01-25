Fighter actress Deepika Padukone poses alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Rakesh Roshan; see PIC

The on-screen pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika is unparalleled. It all began with Om Shanti Om, and since then, this dynamic duo has consistently delivered blockbusters whenever they share the screen. Their bond extends beyond the realm of films; they share a genuine affection for each other, and fans are consistently in awe of their friendship. A viral picture is currently making rounds on the internet, capturing the two actors posing together with beaming smiles. They are joined by Rakesh Roshan and Shashi Ranjan in the heartwarming snapshot.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rakesh Roshan come together for a photo

As Deepika Padukone was recently promoting her upcoming film Fighter in the City, she had a delightful encounter with Shah Rukh Khan. The two actors struck a pose for the camera, joined by Rakesh Roshan and Shashi Ranjan. The group exuded radiant smiles, bringing joy to the hearts of their fans. Take a moment to appreciate the camaraderie in this captivating snapshot.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's work front

SRK was recently seen in Dunki, a film that garnered much appreciation from the audience. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, proved to be a box-office success. Looking ahead, SRK's next project is with Sujoy Ghosh, titled King, where he shares the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan. While there are ongoing rumors about potential collaborations with other directors, nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Deepika is all set to portray Squadron Leader Minal Rathore in the film Fighter, marking her first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. The movie also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, among others, and is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024.

Beyond Fighter, the actress takes on the role of cop Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, joining a stellar cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She is also slated to grace the screen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, sharing the frame with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone admires Ayushmann Khurrana's daughter's 'swag' dance to Sher Khul Gaye; Hrithik Roshan REACTS