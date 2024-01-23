Shah Rukh Khan shoots for Rakesh Roshan’s documentary The Roshans; latter thanks him for ‘love, contribution’

Rakesh Roshan is a veteran who has been associated with the Indian film industry for decades now. Moments ago, the actor-filmmaker dropped a photo with Shah Rukh Khan that intrigued many online. He also expressed his gratitude to the Dunki actor for his contribution to The Roshans. Read on to learn more about their collaboration.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rakesh Roshan collab for The Roshans

Rakesh Roshan is a personality who has contributed highly to the Indian film industry as an actor, producer, director, and screenwriter. A while ago, he took to his Instagram account and shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan, director Shashi Ranjan and others.

In the following photo, we see him posing with SRK. Dropping the images, the Krrish director thanked the Pathaan actor for contributing to The Roshans. He penned, “Thank you Shahrukh for your love,warmth & contribution to “The Roshans”.”

Check out his post below:

Director Shashi Ranjan also took to his social media account and posted a picture with Shah Rukh and captioned it, “Shot with Shah Rukh. Absolutely pleasure conversing him (sic).” He will also be backing the documentary. It will be produced by Rakesh Roshan along with his brother and son Hrithik.

Advertisement

Check out his post:

More about Rakesh Roshan’s documentary The Roshans

Rakesh Roshan comes from a family that boasts of artists like Indian esraj player and music director Roshan Lal Nagrath (fondly known as Roshan). He is the father of Rakesh and Rajesh Roshan (a music director) and is the paternal grandfather of Hrithik Roshan. Since the Roshans have an impressive legacy of nearly seven decades in the industry, they decided to tell the world about it by creating a documentary on it.

According to a report by the Mid-Day, the documentary will chronicle their journey in the industry from the year 1948, when Roshan came to Bombay for work and ended up being the assistant of music composer Khawaja Khurshid Anwar in the 1949 film Singaar.

As told by an anonymous source to the publication, Roshan’s wife, Ira, was a singer and composer. “Such little-known anecdotes about the family will be unveiled in the documentary as it traces the journey of each Roshan. And who better to talk about it than Rakesh, Rajesh and Hrithik? They have all contributed in different forms to the film industry,” the informant added.

ALSO READ: PIC: Hrithik Roshan promises precious gift to sister Sunaina Roshan on her birthday; Rakesh Roshan extends wishes