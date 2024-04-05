Dev Patel confesses THIS character of Shah Rukh Khan influenced his identity in real life

The Oscar-nominated actor Dev Patel is currently gearing up for the Indian release of his award-winning movie Monkey Man. While promoting the same, Dev opened up about his deep admiration for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He specifically talked about a particular movie that influenced his life largely.

Dev Patel on Shah Rukh Khan’s influence in his life

The movie in question is Koyla, which is a 1997 action thriller directed by Rakesh Roshan. In an interview with Draw Your Box, Patel recollected his fond memories of watching Koyla where Shah Rukh Khan played a mute character with immense intensity. Patel described Shah Rukh's character with red eyes, drenched in sweat, waving a sword, and sporting a mullet haircut.

He continued, “.... a brutal revenge epic where he'd lost his voice by being forced to swallow hot coals and it was like, it's kind of got it all. It's kind of, you know, like me in a way. My identity is kind of, it's been formed by all of these influences.”

This is not the first time Dev Patel has fanboyed over Shah Rukh Khan. During a recent Reddit AMA session, when a fan asked him, “What are your favorite Bollywood films? Any of them inspire your writing/direction for Monkey Man?” Dev was quick to reply, “Anything Shah Rukh Khan does.”

More about Koyla

Koyla was released in 1997 and featured Madhuri Dixit, Amrish Puri, Johnny Lever, Ashok Saraf, Salim Ghouse, Deepshikha, and Himani Shivpuri in pivotal roles. Directed, co-written, and produced by Rakesh Roshan, Koyla emerged as the 8th most successful film of its year. Also, this was the third and last time, SRK and Rakesh Roshan collaborated.

Meanwhile, Dev Patel’s Monkey Man on the other hand features him in the lead role alongside Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, and Makarand Deshpande in important roles. The IMDb synopsis of the film reads, “An anonymous young man unleashes a campaign of vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continues to systemically victimize the poor and powerless.”

