10 Best 80s Bollywood movies every cinephile must watch

The 80s era in Bollywood marked a significant evolution in Indian cinema, breaking away from traditional formulaic storytelling of the past decades. Filmmakers embraced experimentation with diverse themes and genres, introducing audiences to crime thrillers, suspense narratives, and nuanced romance. This period also saw a surge in films exploring foreign locales and presenting more realistic portrayals of society. For a true appreciation of Indian cinema's vibrancy, our compilation of 80s Bollywood movies is worth checking out.

10 must-watch 80s Bollywood movies for every cine buff

1. Silsila (1981)

IMDB Rating: 7.2 / 10

7.2 / 10 Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar

Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra Year of release: 1981

1981 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Silsila, an iconic 80s Bollywood movie, delves into the intricate web of relationships between Amit, Shobha, and Chandni. Amit's commitment to his marriage with Shobha is tested when he rekindles a passionate affair with his former flame, Chandni. As emotions unravel and loyalties are questioned, the trio navigates through a tumultuous journey of love, longing, and sacrifice.

2. Sadma (1983)

IMDB Rating: 8.3 / 10

8.3 / 10 Cast: Kamal Haasan, Sridevi, Silk Smitha, Gulshan Grover, Kanwarjit Paintal

Kamal Haasan, Sridevi, Silk Smitha, Gulshan Grover, Kanwarjit Paintal Director: Balu Mahendra

Balu Mahendra Year of release: 1983

1983 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: MX Player

Sadma a classic from 80s Bollywood movies, is a poignant drama revolving around Reshmi, a young woman who suffers from retrograde amnesia. Taken in by Somu, their unconventional bond deepens as Reshmi's memory gradually returns, leading to a heart-wrenching climax. This iconic film showcases the emotional depth and complexity characteristic of 80s Bollywood cinema.

3. Satte Pe Satta (1982)

IMDB Rating: 7.2 / 10

7.2 / 10 Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sarika, Ranjeet, Kader Khan, Bindu

Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sarika, Ranjeet, Kader Khan, Bindu Director: Raj N. Sippy

Raj N. Sippy Year of release: 1982

1982 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Satte Pe Satta showcases the talents of iconic 80s Bollywood actors, led by Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. The film revolves around seven orphaned brothers living an unsophisticated life until they encounter a compassionate nurse. Their lives take a dramatic turn when she enters their household, bringing love, chaos, and a series of comedic and emotional twists that ultimately redefine their relationships and identities.

4. Mr. India (1987)

IMDB Rating: 7.7 / 10

7.7 / 10 Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, Satish Kaushik, Aftab Shivdasani, Annu Kapoor

Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, Satish Kaushik, Aftab Shivdasani, Annu Kapoor Director: Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur Year of release: 1987

1987 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Next on our 1980 movies list Bollywood is Mr. India. It follows the story of Arun Verma, a kind-hearted man who discovers a device that renders him invisible. With the help of a group of orphaned children, he uses his newfound power to combat crime and thwart the plans of a villainous mogul named Mogambo.

5. Khoon Bhari Maang (1988)

IMDB Rating: 6.6 / 10

6.6 / 10 Cast: Rekha, Rakesh Roshan. Kabir Bedi, Kader Khan, Sonu Walia, Shatrughan Sinha, A.K. Hangal

Rekha, Rakesh Roshan. Kabir Bedi, Kader Khan, Sonu Walia, Shatrughan Sinha, A.K. Hangal Director: Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan Year of release: 1988

1988 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Khoon Bhari Maang stands as a quintessential example of 80s Bollywood cinema, blending suspense, drama, and revenge in a captivating narrative. Rekha's portrayal of Aarti Verma epitomizes the era's strong female characters, while the film's storyline of betrayal and redemption resonates with audiences even today, marking it as a timeless classic of 80s movies in Bollywood.

6. Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

IMDB Rating: 7.3 / 10

7.3 / 10 Cast: Bhagyashree, Salman Khan, Reema Lagoo, Mohnish Bahl, A Nath, Dilip Joshi, Laxmikant Berde, Rajeev Verma

Bhagyashree, Salman Khan, Reema Lagoo, Mohnish Bahl, A Nath, Dilip Joshi, Laxmikant Berde, Rajeev Verma Director: Sooraj Barjatya

Sooraj Barjatya Year of release: 1989

1989 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5, Amazon Prime

Next in our 1980 to 1989 Hindi movie list is Maine Pyar Kiya. This timeless Bollywood romance follows the love story of Prem and Suman, who hail from different socio-economic backgrounds. Despite opposition from their families, they navigate challenges to prove the strength of their love. This iconic film explores themes of friendship, sacrifice, and the power of true love.

7. Chandni (1989)

IMDB Rating: 6.7 / 10

6.7 / 10 Cast: Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Juhi Chawla, Waheeda Rahman, Sushma Seth

Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Juhi Chawla, Waheeda Rahman, Sushma Seth Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra Year of release: 1989

1989 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Chandni stands tall among the 80s hit movies of Bollywood, capturing hearts with its timeless romance and melodious soundtrack. Directed by Yash Chopra, the film stars Sridevi in a captivating portrayal, weaving a tale of love, heartbreak, and second chances amidst picturesque backdrops.

8. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)

IMDB Rating: 7.4 / 10

7.4 / 10 Cast: Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Dalip Tahil, Imran Khan, Reema Lagoo, Faisal Khan, Alok Nath

Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Dalip Tahil, Imran Khan, Reema Lagoo, Faisal Khan, Alok Nath Director: Mansoor Khan

Mansoor Khan Year of release: 1988

1988 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak stands as one of the quintessential Bollywood movies of 1988, depicting the poignant love story of Raj and Rashmi. Against a backdrop of familial enmity, their forbidden romance leads to elopement, yet their happiness is short-lived as tragedy strikes. This timeless classic encapsulates the essence of love and sacrifice, leaving an enduring mark on Indian cinema.

9. Nagina (1986)

IMDB Rating: 6.4 / 10

6.4 / 10 Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, Prem Chopra, Guddi Maruti

Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, Prem Chopra, Guddi Maruti Director: Harmesh Malhotra

Harmesh Malhotra Year of release: 1986

1986 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Nagina, one of the best Bollywood movies of 1980, presents an enthralling narrative blending fantasy and drama. Directed by Harmesh Malhotra, the film stars Sridevi in a mesmerizing portrayal of a shape-shifting snake woman. With its captivating storyline, iconic performances, and memorable soundtrack, Nagina continues to enchant audiences, cementing its legacy as a classic of 1980s Bollywood cinema.

10. Ram Lakhan (1989)

IMDB Rating: 6.7 / 10

6.7 / 10 Cast: Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia, Amrish Puri, Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Rakhee, Paresh Rawal, Gulshan Grover

Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia, Amrish Puri, Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Rakhee, Paresh Rawal, Gulshan Grover Director: Subhash Ghai

Subhash Ghai Year of release: 1989

1989 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Ram Lakhan, one of the best movies of 1980 Bollywood, helmed by Subhash Ghai, portrays the story of two brothers, Ram and Lakhan, played by Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. Amidst a backdrop of crime and justice, their contrasting paths test their bond. With stellar performances and unforgettable music, the movie stands as a significant highlight of 1980s Bollywood cinema.

So, here they are— the ultimate lineup of 80s Bollywood movies! Whether you're up for a single screening or a weekend marathon, get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience. We've curated these hidden gems just for you, so grab your popcorn, get cozy, and get ready to be thoroughly entertained.

