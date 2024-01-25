Fighter: Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan lauds ‘mega movie’; Rakesh Roshan calls him, Deepika Padukone 'best'

As India's Republic Day approaches, the highly anticipated aerial action drama, Fighter, has finally landed in theaters. The film features the charismatic Hrithik Roshan, with the added allure of sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone in their first collaboration. The trailer and songs of this Siddharth Anand directorial had generated immense excitement among audiences, who eagerly awaited the spectacle on the big screen.

A special screening for the movie was held last night, graced by the presence of loved ones of the cast and crew. Now, Rakesh Roshan and Sussanne Khan have shared their reviews for the film.

Sussanne Khan heaps praise on Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter

Hrithik Roshan's former wife, Sussanne Khan, graced the special screening of the movie Fighter last night in Mumbai, attending the event alongside their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Today, she took to her Instagram Stories and, while sharing a poster of the film, showered praise on the production. She wrote, “Bigggg Congratulations to @hrithikroshan @deepikapadukone @mamtaanand10_10 faaaaaabulios mega movie!!!”

Rakesh Roshan can’t stop gushing over Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Fighter

Hrithik's father, Rakesh Roshan, was also present at the screening. He later took to his X (Twitter) account, expressing his thoughts with enthusiasm: “Watched… (airplane emoji) Fighter the best Hrithik the best Deepika the best Anil the best Sid the bestest SALUTE to all (salute emoji).”

In response, director Siddharth Anand expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thank you so much sir!!! Your appreciation means the world!!! Literally.”

The Fighter screening was attended by a constellation of Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad, Ayushmann Khurrana, Zayed Khan, Hrithik’s co-star from War Vaani Kapoor, and more. Adding to the star-studded affair, Shah Rukh Khan made a grand entrance later to show his support for the film. It's worth noting that Shah Rukh's collaboration with Siddharth Anand in the director's previous film, Pathaan, turned out to be a blockbuster success.

In Fighter, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone take on the roles of Squadron Leaders, leading a stellar cast that includes Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. The film is presently captivating audiences in cinemas.

