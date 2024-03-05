Celina Jaitly writes a powerful letter ahead of International Women's Day recalling her most trolled photograph

It was in the 2011 film Thank You that Celina Jaitly last played a major role as an actress. She took a break from her acting career post her marriage that year but continues to stay in touch with fans on social media. Celina enjoys a huge fan following on social media thanks to her bold opinions. Recently, she took to Twitter and wrote a powerful letter recalling the time she was trolled for defying traditional expectations.

Celina Jaitly writes a strong letter about trolling ahead of International Women's Day

Ahead of International Women's Day, Celina Jaitly took to Twitter and shared a powerful letter talking about her most trolled photograph. Sharing the picture again in which she can be seen wearing a swimsuit while breastfeeding one of her twins, Celina wrote, "With #womensday coming up there is something I really want to talk about, how women are judged for not following the preconceived norms of being a mother, a woman even in today’s times. This was the most trolled photograph of me with my one month old #twinboys on the internet when it was first posted. While the #bikini had a lot to do with the trolling I remember I was attacked for placing one of my love cakes ( baby winston) next to me and not holding him in my arms. I was called everything from being a w*tch to being a w#@re to being inconsiderate and what not."

Further talking about how people threw their judgments on her without understanding what went behind the scenes, she said, "What went on behind scenes is that babies don’t always want to be held. They love to kick their legs and feel free. When you have twins you are also always switching between babies according to their needs. Viraaj in my lap had just finished feeding and Winston wanted to kick about and enjoy the sunshine and soak the vitamin D. I was judged, trolled, called names for wearing a swimsuit ( At a swimming pool by the way ). My husband @peterhaag was there throughout while our friend celebrated #lebanese photographer Maha Nasra Edde’ made these beautiful memories for us. No one once thought of showing any consideration. I was being shamed for being a human, for not loosing my identity just because I became a mother, for my mothering skills which did not fit in with preconceived expectations."

Further Celina added something powerful her husband told her that day and how it remained with her till now. My husband @peterhaag said something very powerful that day , he said I must focus on reclaiming my power & courage in a culture of shame. I have always held that close to my mind whenever I am judged for going against the flow. I would want to say only one thing-if people are trying to bring you down, it only means that you are above them, don’t let anyone tell you to tone down your authentic self. " she concluded.

More about Celina Jaitly

Celina married Austrian businessman Peter Haag in 2011 and gave birth to twin boys in 2012. Later, in 2017 she again gave birth to twins but unfortunately, one of them couldn't survive due to heart-related issues.

On the work front, she was last seen in a Zee 5 short film titled Season's Greetings. Fans are looking forward to seeing her on the big screen again.

