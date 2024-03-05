Sonam Kapoor posts ‘dramatic’ birthday wish for sister Rhea Kapoor; ‘Everything you touch becomes beautiful’

Renowned film producer and the daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today. On her special day, inundated love has been pouring for her in the form of wishes from her family and friends. A while back, her father Anil Kapoor posted a heartwarming note as he extended wishes to the loving daughter. Now, most recently, actress Sonam Kapoor posted a ‘dramatic’ birthday wish for her the Crew producer.

Sonam Kapoor wishes sister Rhea Kapoor on her birthday with an Aisha touch

Today, on February 5, Sonam Kapoor hopped onto her Instagram handle and shared a sweet video encapsulating numerous pictures of her with her sister Rhea Kapoor. From several cutesy childhood pictures and wedding pictures to their happy times together, Sonam juxtaposed all the pictures to make an adorable video for the birthday wish with the title track of her movie, Aisha.

While sharing the post, she wrote alongside, “Happy happy birthday to my rhee bee… I think Javed uncle wrote this song for you.. all the qualities describing Aisha are you.. everything you touch becomes beautiful and I’m so glad you’re showcasing it through your movies and styling.”

She also added the lyrics of the song by further continuing writing, “Tum ho kamaal, tum bemisaal

Tum lajawab ho, Aisha

Advertisement

Aaisi haseen ho

Jisko chhu lo usko

haseen kar do

Tum sochti ho duniya mein

Koi bhi kyun kharab ho, Aisha

Tum chahti ho tum koi rang

Har zindagi mein bhar lo, bhar lo

Love you so much (Accompanied by red-heart emoji).”

Take a look:

Rhea Kapoor's reaction to the post

Impressed by the wish, Rhea Kapoor also reacted to the post shared by Sonam. She wrote, “So dramatic (accompanied by a laughter and a red-heart emoji) love you.” in addition to this, Rhea’s husband and director Karan Boolani dropped hearts in response to the post.

About Rhea Kapoor's Crew

On the professional front, Rhea Kapoor is currently looking forward to the release of her next film, Crew where she serves as the producer. The film revolving around three audacious air hostesses portrayed by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon is the current buzz on the internet. The film will also star Diljit Dosanjh and a special appearance by Kapil Sharma. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew is scheduled for release on March 29, 2024.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh oozes elegance in new unseen PICS with parents from mehendi ceremony with Jackky Bhagnani