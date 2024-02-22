10 criminally underrated Bollywood comedy movies: Welcome to Sajjanpur, Lootcase and more

Comedy movies possess a timeless charm, remaining relevant across the years. Whether vintage classics or modern hits, they never fail to evoke laughter and lift spirits. Bollywood has crafted numerous comedic gems that captivated audiences, yet some hidden treasures went unnoticed. Here's a roundup of 10 underrated Bollywood comedy movies guaranteed to tickle your funny bone.

10 underrated Bollywood comedy movies that deserve more recognition

1. No Problem (2010)

IMDB Rating: 4.5 / 10

4.5 / 10 Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Sushmita Sen, Akshaye Khanna, Neetu Chandra

Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Sushmita Sen, Akshaye Khanna, Neetu Chandra Director: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee Year of release: 2010

2010 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, Zee5, Jio Cinema

For those seeking the best Hindi comedy movies on Amazon Prime, No Problem is a must-watch. Directed by Anees Bazmee, this 2010 comedy follows the misadventures of two friends, Yash and Raj, as they become ensnared in a maze of chaos and mistaken identities. With a stellar cast including Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Sushmita Sen, and Akshaye Khanna, No Problem guarantees uproarious laughter and boundless entertainment.

2. Do Knot Disturb (2009)

IMDB Rating: 3.7 / 10

3.7 / 10 Cast: Govinda, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen, Sohail Khan

Govinda, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen, Sohail Khan Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan Year of release: 2009

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

In Do Knot Disturb, directed by David Dhawan, a wealthy businessman, played by Govinda, is caught in a precarious situation when he has an affair with a model, portrayed by Lara Dutta. To prevent his wife, played by Sushmita Sen, from discovering the affair, he orchestrates a plan for Lara and Riteish Deshmukh to pretend to be married. However, complications arise, leading to a string of comedic misadventures. One of the best Hindi comedy movies on Amazon Prime.

3. Mere Baap Pehle Aap (2008)

IMDB Rating: 5.5 / 10

5.5 / 10 Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Genelia Deshmukh, Om Puri, Rajpal Yadav

Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Genelia Deshmukh, Om Puri, Rajpal Yadav Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Year of release: 2008

2008 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, Plex

Mere Baap Pehle Aap is a delightful comedy film that seamlessly blends humor with heartfelt emotions. Akshaye Khanna's character, Gaurav, endeavors to reunite his widowed father, portrayed by Paresh Rawal, with his lost love. Based on the Malayalam film Ishtam, this movie showcases the impeccable comedic timing of Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, and Archana Puran Singh. Often overlooked, it stands out as one of the best underrated Hindi movies on Amazon Prime.

4. Apna Sapna Money Money (2006)

IMDB Rating: 5.4 / 10

5.4 / 10 Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Koena Mitra, Riya Sen, Celina Jaitley, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff

Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Koena Mitra, Riya Sen, Celina Jaitley, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff Director: Sangeeth Sivan

Sangeeth Sivan Year of release: 2006

2006 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, Zee5

Apna Sapna Money Money is one of the underrated Bollywood comedy movies featuring a ensemble cast. The story revolves around a group of quirky characters who find themselves entangled in a web of deceit and misunderstandings over a bag of stolen money. Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Koena Mitra, Riya Sen, Celina Jaitley, Suniel Shetty, and others, the film takes the audience on a hilarious ride full of chaos, confusion, and comedic situations.

5. Lootcase (2020)

IMDB Rating: 7.5 / 10

7.5 / 10 Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao

Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao Director: Rajesh Krishnan

Rajesh Krishnan Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Lootcase is a refreshing addition to Bollywood's comedy genre, often underrated despite its comedic brilliance. Featuring Kunal Kemmu in the lead, the film follows a middle-class man who stumbles upon a suitcase filled with money, leading to a series of comical misadventures involving a policeman, a corrupt politician, and a gangster. With its light-hearted satire and guaranteed laughter, Lootcase is one of the best underrated comedy movies Bollywood has ever made.

6. Welcome to Sajjanpur (2008)

IMDB Rating: 6.9 / 10

6.9 / 10 Cast: Shreyas Talpade, Amrita Rao, Ravi Kishan, Divya Dutta, Ila Arun

Shreyas Talpade, Amrita Rao, Ravi Kishan, Divya Dutta, Ila Arun Director: Shyam Benegal

Shyam Benegal Year of release: 2008

2008 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Welcome to Sajjanpur stands as a beacon of underrated Bollywood comedy movies, showcasing the directorial brilliance of Shyam Benegal. Set in a rustic village backdrop, the film seamlessly weaves together emotions and comedy. Shreyas Talpade shines as the main lead, portraying a novelist who selflessly serves his village despite facing numerous sacrifices.

7. Entertainment (2014)

IMDB Rating: 4.5 / 10

4.5 / 10 Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prakash Raj, Sonu Sood, Mithun Chakraborty, Johnny Lever

Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prakash Raj, Sonu Sood, Mithun Chakraborty, Johnny Lever Director: Farhad Sanji, Sajid

Farhad Sanji, Sajid Year of release: 2014

2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Entertainment is a Bollywood comedy film directed by duo Sajid and Farhad Samji. The story follows Akhil Lokhande, played by Akshay Kumar, who discovers he's the illegitimate son of a wealthy businessman after his father's demise. However, he soon finds out his inheritance is bequeathed to his father's loyal dog, Entertainment. Akhil sets out on a hilarious journey to reclaim his rightful share, leading to numerous comic encounters and mishaps.

8. De Dana Dan (2009)

IMDB Rating: 5.8 / 10

5.8 / 10 Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Sameera Reddy, Neha Dhupia, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Sameera Reddy, Neha Dhupia, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Year of release: 2009

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, Jio Cinema

If you're searching for Hindi comedy movies on Amazon Prime, look no further than De Dana Dan. This Hindi comedy movie features Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in a rib-tickling tale of two hapless individuals caught in a web of chaos and mistaken identities. With its hilarious antics and slapstick humor, De Dana Dan promises endless entertainment for comedy enthusiasts.

9. All the Best: Fun Begins (2009)

IMDB Rating: 6.2 / 10

6.2 / 10 Cast: Ajay Devgn, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Sanjay Dutt, Mugdha Godse, Sanjay Mishra

Ajay Devgn, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Sanjay Dutt, Mugdha Godse, Sanjay Mishra Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Year of release: 2009

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

All the Best: Fun Begins delves into Veer's scheme to bolster his monthly allowance by spinning a tale of marriage to his stepbrother, Dharm. However, chaos unfolds when Dharm makes a surprise visit to Goa and confuses Prem's wife for Veer's spouse. This hilarious case of mistaken identity triggers a series of uproarious misunderstandings and chaotic escapades, elevating the comedy to new levels. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it stands as one of his underrated comedy Hindi movies on Prime.

10. Malamaal Weekly (2006)

IMDB Rating: 7 / 10

7 / 10 Cast: Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajpal Yadav, Reema Sen, Govardhan Asrani, Sudha Chandran

Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajpal Yadav, Reema Sen, Govardhan Asrani, Sudha Chandran Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Year of release: 2006

2006 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Malamaal Weekly is a rib-tickling comedy film set in a rural village called Laholi, where the villagers struggle to make ends meet. When an unexpected lottery ticket win brings hope and chaos to the village, the quirky characters embark on a hilarious journey filled with misunderstandings, schemes, and comedic mishaps as they try to claim the prize.

So, here they are—the best underrated Bollywood comedy movies! Whether you opt for a single viewing or embark on a weekend binge, get ready for a guaranteed good time. We've handpicked these hidden gems just for you, so grab a tub of popcorn, settle in, and prepare to be entertained with laughter that'll have you rolling on the floor!

