Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan wraps up shooting by treating himself to Rasmalai; dubs Kabir Khan 'inspiration'

Kartik Aaryan, a dynamic and talented actor in the Hindi film industry, has demonstrated his versatility across multiple genres, including comedy, romance, drama, action, and thriller. The actor is set to appear in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion, a film that is highly anticipated. Following an intensive eight-month shoot, the filming finally concluded, and Kartuk joyfully indulged in his favorite dessert.

Kartik Aaryan treats himself to sugar after a year

Kartik Aaryan recently took to his Instagram to share a delightful video, capturing the celebratory atmosphere as the team of Chandu Champion wrapped up the shoot. In the video, director Kabir Khan treats the actor with rasmalai, accompanied by a warm hug.

Kartik captioned the post, "This RasMalai Tasted Like Victory! Finally eating sugar after a year!! After more than a year of intense preparation and 8 months of day-and-night shoots across the globe, today we complete the shooting journey of #ChanduChampion. And it couldn't have been sweeter than my fav, Rasmalai - from the Man himself who carved this challenging path for me… you have been a profound inspiration Sir! @kabirkhankk #SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala #ItsAWrap #FeelingSad #FeelingGuilty #ChanduChampion #14thJune2024."

Check out Kartik's Instagram post below:

Kartik underwent an impressive transformation to embody his character in Chandu Champion and dedicated significant effort to prepare for the titular role. With the film generating high anticipation due to the collaboration between him and director Kabir Khan, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor recently surprised audiences by offering a glimpse of his striking new look from the film, portraying the character of a soldier.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

Kartik Aaryan's most recent appearance was in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani, marking their second collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. His upcoming sports drama, Chandu Champion, written and directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, centers around the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, freestyle swimmer Murlikant Petkar. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 14.

The talented actor is also set to feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Aashiqui 3, and soon will commence shooting for Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' epic war saga, directed by Sandeep Modi.

